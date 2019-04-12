शहर चुनें

Ranveer Singh upcoming film 83 will release in 3 indian language

रणवीर की तीन भाषाओं में रिलीज होने वाली पहली फिल्म होगी '83'

मुंबई डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Fri, 12 Apr 2019 08:06 AM IST
ranveer singh
1 of 4
ranveer singh - फोटो : file photo
सिनेमा के वीर रणवीर सिंह की क्रिकेट के मैदान के रनवीर बनने की उल्टी गिनती शुरू हो चुकी है। 1983 के क्रिकेट वर्ल्ड कप में भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम की जीत पर बन रही इस फिल्म को लेकर मिल रही प्रतिक्रिया के चलते फिल्म के निर्देशक कबीर खान ने अब इसे हिंदी के अलावा तमिल और तेलुगू में भी रिलीज करने का फैसला किया है। 
ranveer singh kapil dev indian cricket team 1983 cricket world cup kabir khan रणवीर सिंह कपिल देव भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम 1983 क्रिकेट वर्ल्ड कप कबीर खान
