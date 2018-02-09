अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   Ranveer Singh opens up on death threat to Deepika Padukone before Padmaavat release

दीपिका को जान से मारने की धमकी पर रणवीर को आया था गुस्सा, और फिर क्या हुआ ?

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Fri, 09 Feb 2018 09:38 AM IST
Ranveer Singh opens up on death threat to Deepika Padukone before Padmaavat release
1 of 4
संजय लीला भंसाली की फिल्म पद्मावत तमाम विरोध के बावजूद रिलीज भी हुई और जबरदस्त सफलता भी हासिल की। फिल्म की रिलीज से पहले कई महीनों तक लगातार करणी सेना और राजपूत समाज की तरफ से  धमकियां मिलने का सिलसिला जारी रहा। अब इतने समय बाद  रणवीर सिंह ने दीपिका पादुकोण को मिली जान से मारने की धमकी पर आखिरकार अपने मन की बात रखी है। आइए जानते हैं कि रणवीर का क्या कहना है?
 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
ranveer singh deepika padukone karni dena padmaavat sanjay leela bhansali

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all entertainment news in Hindi related to bollywood news, Tv news, hollywood news, movie reviews etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from entertainment and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

Deepika Padukone younger sister Anisha wants to date with Ranbir Kapoor
Bollywood

दीपिका के एक्स ब्वॉयफ्रेंड को डेट करना चाहती हैं छोटी बहन, जानकर आलिया हो सकती हैं नाराज

9 फरवरी 2018

pari new picture anushka sharma
Bollywood

'परी' का एक और डरावना रूप, खौफनाक अंदाज में दिख रहीं अनुष्का

9 फरवरी 2018

Rakhi Sawant said to sawara bhasker on open letter teri satak gayi hai
Bollywood

ओपन लेटर पर राखी सावंत का जवाब- 'स्वरा तेरी सटक गई है', यूजर्स ने जमकर किया ट्रोल

9 फरवरी 2018

actor jitendra cousin wrote a letter and describe the whole incident about that night
Bollywood

47 साल बाद बहन ने जितेंद्र पर लगाया रेप की कोशिश का आरोप, चिट्ठी में बताया- क्या हुआ था उस रात

8 फरवरी 2018

mouni roy shared a hot photo on instagram
Bollywood

टीवी की नागिन ने शेयर की अपनी हॉट एंड बोल्ड फोटो, लोगों ने कर दिए ऐसे कमेंट्स

9 फरवरी 2018

Police complaint files against Veteran actor Jitendra in Himachal pradesh
Bollywood

एक्टर जितेंद्र के खिलाफ बहन ने लगाए यौन उत्पीड़न के गंभीर आरोप, बोलीं- नशे में की थी हरकत

9 फरवरी 2018

More in Bollywood

five actress who fall in love with foreigner boyfriend
Bollywood

5 एक्ट्रेस जिनके दिल में बस गए विदेशी प्रेमी, किसी ने किया प्यार तो किसी ने कर ली शादी

9 फरवरी 2018

truth of madhuri dixit and anil kapoor love story on valentine week
Bollywood

शादीशुदा अनिल कपूर की जिंदगी में जब आईं थीं माधुरी दीक्षित, जानिए क्या था दोनों के रिश्ते का सच

8 फरवरी 2018

Birthday Special: Remembering Jagjit Singh on his 77 birth anniversary
Bollywood

B'Day Spl : सड़क हादसे में बेटे को खोते ही टूट गए थे जगजीत सिंह, सदा के लिए छोड़ना चाहते थे संगीत

9 फरवरी 2018

Bollywood celebs who have been accused of rape like Jitendra
Bollywood

जितेंद्र अकेले नहीं, बॉलीवुड के इन 10 सितारों पर भी लग चुके हैं यौन उत्पीड़न और रेप जैसे आरोप

9 फरवरी 2018

punjabi actress and model sonam bajwa share bold photo in social media people troll her
Bollywood

पंजाबी एक्ट्रेस ने पोस्ट कर दी ऐसी तस्वीर, भड़क गए लोग, लिख दिए भद्दे कमेंट्स

8 फरवरी 2018

Anushka and Virat get a book full of love poems as a gift from parent
Bollywood

अनुष्का को विराट के सास-ससुर से मिला ऐसा Valentine गिफ्ट, देखते ही खुश हो जाएगा न्यूली मैरिड कपल

9 फरवरी 2018

Deepika Padukone wants to do love scene with American actor James Franco
Bollywood

इस एक्टर के साथ दीपिका पूरी करना चाहती हैं अधूरी इच्छा, जानकर रणवीर को आ सकता है गुस्सा

8 फरवरी 2018

bobby deol spotted with new look at fukrey star varun sharma birthday party
Bollywood

बॉडी बनाने के चक्कर में बॉबी देओल का हुआ ऐसा हाल, सलमान खान भी देखकर होंगे हैरान

6 फरवरी 2018

five bollywood couples who have contacted with their ex-partners as a friend
Bollywood

बॉलीवुड का खास 5 जोड़ियां, तलाक लेने के बाद भी नहीं तोड़ी दोस्ती

8 फरवरी 2018

video viral alia bhatt always wanted to marry with Ranbir kapoor
Bollywood

रणबीर कपूर ने आलिया को लगाई डांट, वायरल वीडियो में बोलीं- 'मैं रणबीर से शादी करना चाहती थी'

8 फरवरी 2018

Anupriya Goenka speaks about Swara Bhaskar open letter
Bollywood

दीपिका के बाद रतन सिंह की पहली पत्नी आईं सामने, बोलीं - ऐसे सीन को गंभीरता से न लें

8 फरवरी 2018

Mithun Chakraborty shared personal experience with Rani facing Hichki on his complexion
Bollywood

शीशे में खुद को देख रोते थे मिथुन दा, रानी मुखर्जी को बताया जिंदगी का सबसे बड़ा राज

8 फरवरी 2018

Anushka Sharma shares another Instagram story after Virat Kohli record 34th ODI century
Bollywood

हसबैंड विराट की ऐतिहासिक पारी से गदगद WIFE अनुष्का ने फिर किया ये रोमांटिक काम, Rose Day रहेगा याद

9 फरवरी 2018

Karni Sena and Sarva Brahman Mahasabha demand pre screening of Manikarnika the queen of jhansi
Bollywood

मणिकर्णिका विवाद: करणी सेना ने दी धमकी, कहा-ब्राह्मण का खून बहेगा तो चुप नहीं बैठेगा राजपूत

8 फरवरी 2018

sanjay dutt and manyata dutt partying for completing 10 years of marriage
Bollywood

शादी के 10 साल पूरे होने पर संजय दत्त ने ऐसे मनाया जश्न, सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर की फोटो

9 फरवरी 2018

Ishaan Khatter jumps off the first floor of gym for girl friend Janhvi Kapoor
Bollywood

गर्लफ्रेंड जाह्नवी कपूर के लिए जिम की बिल्डिंग से कूद गए ईशान खट्टर, यकीं नहीं तो देखिए PHOTOS

9 फरवरी 2018

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.