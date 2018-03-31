बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5abf5a834f1c1bc7618b4a78","slug":"ranveer-singh-injured-while-playing-football-before-the-ipl-2018-opening-ceremony","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u094b \u0907\u0938 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u0923 \u0938\u0947 IPL \u0913\u092a\u0928\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0938\u0947\u0930\u0947\u092e\u0928\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0930\u092b\u0949\u0930\u094d\u092e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u0930 \u092a\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0930\u0923\u0935\u0940\u0930 \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939, \u0935\u091c\u0939 \u092d\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928 \u0932\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
तो इस कारण से IPL ओपनिंग सेरेमनी में परफॉर्म नहीं कर पाएंगे रणवीर सिंह, वजह भी जान लें
एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sat, 31 Mar 2018 03:52 PM IST
रणवीर सिंह IPL की ओपनिंग सेरेमनी में परफॉर्मेेंस देने वाले थे जिसकी वजह से फैंस काफी एक्साइटेड थे। वहीं अब ऐसी खबरें आ रही हैं कि रणवीर का IPL सेरेमनी में परफॉर्म करना मुश्किल हो सकता है क्योंकि उन्हें कंधे पर चोट लग गई है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5abf5a834f1c1bc7618b4a78","slug":"ranveer-singh-injured-while-playing-football-before-the-ipl-2018-opening-ceremony","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u094b \u0907\u0938 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u0923 \u0938\u0947 IPL \u0913\u092a\u0928\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0938\u0947\u0930\u0947\u092e\u0928\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0930\u092b\u0949\u0930\u094d\u092e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u0930 \u092a\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0930\u0923\u0935\u0940\u0930 \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939, \u0935\u091c\u0939 \u092d\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928 \u0932\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5abf5a834f1c1bc7618b4a78","slug":"ranveer-singh-injured-while-playing-football-before-the-ipl-2018-opening-ceremony","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u094b \u0907\u0938 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u0923 \u0938\u0947 IPL \u0913\u092a\u0928\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0938\u0947\u0930\u0947\u092e\u0928\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0930\u092b\u0949\u0930\u094d\u092e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u0930 \u092a\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0930\u0923\u0935\u0940\u0930 \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939, \u0935\u091c\u0939 \u092d\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928 \u0932\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5abf5a834f1c1bc7618b4a78","slug":"ranveer-singh-injured-while-playing-football-before-the-ipl-2018-opening-ceremony","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u094b \u0907\u0938 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u0923 \u0938\u0947 IPL \u0913\u092a\u0928\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0938\u0947\u0930\u0947\u092e\u0928\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0930\u092b\u0949\u0930\u094d\u092e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u0930 \u092a\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0930\u0923\u0935\u0940\u0930 \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939, \u0935\u091c\u0939 \u092d\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928 \u0932\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5abf5a834f1c1bc7618b4a78","slug":"ranveer-singh-injured-while-playing-football-before-the-ipl-2018-opening-ceremony","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u094b \u0907\u0938 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u0923 \u0938\u0947 IPL \u0913\u092a\u0928\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0938\u0947\u0930\u0947\u092e\u0928\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0930\u092b\u0949\u0930\u094d\u092e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u0930 \u092a\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0930\u0923\u0935\u0940\u0930 \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939, \u0935\u091c\u0939 \u092d\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928 \u0932\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
क्लिक करें
Add to Home Screen
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.