Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   Rajkumar Hirani birthday to Nusrat Jahan health update these are top five bollywood news today

राजकुमार हिरानी के जन्मदिन और तबीयत पर नुसरत जहां का वीडियो सहित ये हैं बॉलीवुड की पांच बड़ी खबरें

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Wed, 20 Nov 2019 12:12 AM IST
Rajkumar Hirani,Nusrat Jahan
1 of 5
Rajkumar Hirani,Nusrat Jahan - फोटो : amar ujala
राजकुमार हिरानी आज मना रहे हैं अपना जन्मदिन
राजकुमार हिरानी बॉलीवुड के उन निर्देशकों में गिने जाते हैं जिनकी बनाई हर फिल्म ब्लॉकबस्टर साबित होती है । उन्होंने अभी तक कुल पांच फिल्मों का निर्देशन किया है । इन पांचों फिल्मों ने न केवल दर्शकों के दिलों की जीता बल्कि बॉक्स-ऑफिस के कई रिकॉर्ड तोड़े । राजकुमार हिरानी ने बहुतों को फिल्म निर्देशन की परिभाषा सिखाई। 

पढ़ें: पिता का स्कूल छोड़ हीरो बनने चले थे राजकुमार हिरानी, बीच में ही कोर्स बदल बन गए निर्देशक
rajkumar hirani priyanka chopra sushmita sen aamir khan nusrat jahan राजकुमार हिरानी प्रियंका चोपड़ा सुष्मिता सेन आमिर खान नुसरत जहां
Rajkumar Hirani,Nusrat Jahan
Rajkumar Hirani,Nusrat Jahan - फोटो : amar ujala
प्रियंका चोपड़ा
प्रियंका चोपड़ा - फोटो : Instagram
रोहमन शॉल और सुष्मिता सेन
रोहमन शॉल और सुष्मिता सेन - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
Aamir Khan
Aamir Khan - फोटो : Amar Ujala, Mumbai
Nusrat Jahan
Nusrat Jahan - फोटो : Twitter
