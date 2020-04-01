शहर चुनें

Pm Narendra Modi Thanks To Bollywood Stars and Bhojpuri Actors Donates Fight Against Corona

पीएम मोदी ने बॉलीवुड सितारों का जताया आभार और कोरोना के खिलाफ जंग में भोजपुरी कलाकारों का मिला साथ, पांच खबरें

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Wed, 01 Apr 2020 05:18 AM IST
Bollywood
Bollywood - फोटो : Social Media
कोरोना वायरस से जंग में देश की मदद के लिए बॉलीवुड स्टार्स एक साथ आ गए हैं। प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी की अपील के बाद फिल्मी सितारे पीएम रिलीफ फंड में लाखों-करोड़ों रुपयों की सहायता दे रहे हैं। इस मुश्किल घड़ी में साथ देने के लिए पीएम मोदी ने स्टार्स के इस कदम की सराहना की है।

कोरोना से जंग में दिल खोलकर आर्थिक मदद कर रहे हैं बॉलीवुड सितारे, पीएम मोदी ने इस तरह जताया आभार
akshara singh ravi kishan amrapali dubey nirahua pm narendra modi bollywood stars bhojpuri actors nawazuddin siddiqui delhi tablighi jamaat markaz
 
कोरोना के खिलाफ जंग में अब भोजपुरी सितारों का मिला साथ, अक्षरा से लेकर निरहुआ तक ने की आर्थिक सहायता

पिता की चिंता के बाद कोविड 19 से जंग में आगे आईं आलिया भट्ट, पीएम केयर फंड में किया डोनेट

दिल्ली के निजामुद्दीन मामले पर नवाजुद्दीन सिद्दीकी का बयान, बोले- 'अपनी जिंदगी से तो खिलवाड़ कर ही रहे हैं और...'

अक्षय कुमार को 'कैनेडियन' कहने वालों को परेश रावल ने दिया करारा जवाब, सलमान खान को बताया शेर दिल

कोरोना से जंग में दिल खोलकर आर्थिक मदद कर रहे हैं बॉलीवुड सितारे, पीएम मोदी ने इस तरह जताया आभार

