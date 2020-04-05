शहर चुनें

मुकेश खन्ना ने सोनाक्षी सिन्हा पर कसा तंज, बोले- उनके जैसे लोगों को देखनी चाहिए रामायण और महाभारत

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sun, 05 Apr 2020 01:23 AM IST
Mukesh Khanna
1 of 5
Mukesh Khanna - फोटो : Social Media
टेलीविजन पर रामायण, महाभारत और शक्तिमान जैसे सीरियल्स के दोबारा प्रसारण से अभिनेता मुकेश खन्ना बहुत खुश हैं। उनका कहना है कि इन कार्यक्रमों के पुनर्प्रसारण से लोगों को बहुत फायदा होगा। आज की पीढ़ी और जो लोग पहले इसे नहीं देख पाए थे, वो अब इसके महत्व को समझ पाएंगे। बातचीत के दौरान मुकेश खन्ना ने सोनाक्षी सिन्हा पर भी तंज कंसा।
लॉकडाउन पीरियड में पाएं, अमर उजाला e-Paper Yearly Plan 1̶1̶9̶9̶ Rs.119 में
मुकेश खन्ना सोनाक्षी सिन्हा रामाण sonakshi sinha mukesh khanna shaktimaan mahabharat ramayan
 
Mukesh Khanna
Mukesh Khanna - फोटो : Social Media
मुकेश खन्ना
मुकेश खन्ना
मुकेश खन्ना
मुकेश खन्ना
sonakshi sinha
sonakshi sinha - फोटो : Social Media
sonakshi sinha
sonakshi sinha - फोटो : Social Media
