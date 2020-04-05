मुकेश खन्ना ने सोनाक्षी सिन्हा पर कसा तंज, बोले- उनके जैसे लोगों को देखनी चाहिए रामायण और महाभारत

{"_id":"5e88e58f8ebc3e72c03cd27c","slug":"mukesh-khanna-troll-sonakshi-sinha-syas-reruns-of-mahabharat-and-ramayan-will-help-people-like-her","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0941\u0915\u0947\u0936 \u0916\u0928\u094d\u0928\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0938\u094b\u0928\u093e\u0915\u094d\u0937\u0940 \u0938\u093f\u0928\u094d\u0939\u093e \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u0938\u093e \u0924\u0902\u091c, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947- \u0909\u0928\u0915\u0947 \u091c\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0928\u0940 \u091a\u093e\u0939\u093f\u090f \u0930\u093e\u092e\u093e\u092f\u0923 \u0914\u0930 \u092e\u0939\u093e\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Mukesh Khanna
- फोटो : Social Media
{"_id":"5e88e58f8ebc3e72c03cd27c","slug":"mukesh-khanna-troll-sonakshi-sinha-syas-reruns-of-mahabharat-and-ramayan-will-help-people-like-her","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0941\u0915\u0947\u0936 \u0916\u0928\u094d\u0928\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0938\u094b\u0928\u093e\u0915\u094d\u0937\u0940 \u0938\u093f\u0928\u094d\u0939\u093e \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u0938\u093e \u0924\u0902\u091c, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947- \u0909\u0928\u0915\u0947 \u091c\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0928\u0940 \u091a\u093e\u0939\u093f\u090f \u0930\u093e\u092e\u093e\u092f\u0923 \u0914\u0930 \u092e\u0939\u093e\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
sonakshi sinha
- फोटो : Social Media
{"_id":"5e88e58f8ebc3e72c03cd27c","slug":"mukesh-khanna-troll-sonakshi-sinha-syas-reruns-of-mahabharat-and-ramayan-will-help-people-like-her","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0941\u0915\u0947\u0936 \u0916\u0928\u094d\u0928\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0938\u094b\u0928\u093e\u0915\u094d\u0937\u0940 \u0938\u093f\u0928\u094d\u0939\u093e \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u0938\u093e \u0924\u0902\u091c, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947- \u0909\u0928\u0915\u0947 \u091c\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0928\u0940 \u091a\u093e\u0939\u093f\u090f \u0930\u093e\u092e\u093e\u092f\u0923 \u0914\u0930 \u092e\u0939\u093e\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
sonakshi sinha
- फोटो : Social Media