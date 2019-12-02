वेटर का काम छोड़ ये एक्टर बना बॉलीवुड का स्टंट मास्टर, आज बेटा बड़े-बड़े एक्टर्स को देता है काम

{"_id":"5de47cdb8ebc3e54cd44cb54","slug":"monday-flashback-rohit-shetty-father-m-b-shetty-popular-actor-and-stunt-man","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u0947\u091f\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u093e\u092e \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c \u092f\u0947 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u092c\u0928\u093e \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u094d\u091f\u0902\u091f \u092e\u093e\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0930, \u0906\u091c \u092c\u0947\u091f\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947-\u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0947\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0915\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
mb shetty
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"5de47cdb8ebc3e54cd44cb54","slug":"monday-flashback-rohit-shetty-father-m-b-shetty-popular-actor-and-stunt-man","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u0947\u091f\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u093e\u092e \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c \u092f\u0947 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u092c\u0928\u093e \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u094d\u091f\u0902\u091f \u092e\u093e\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0930, \u0906\u091c \u092c\u0947\u091f\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947-\u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0947\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0915\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
mb shetty
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"5de47cdb8ebc3e54cd44cb54","slug":"monday-flashback-rohit-shetty-father-m-b-shetty-popular-actor-and-stunt-man","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u0947\u091f\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u093e\u092e \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c \u092f\u0947 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u092c\u0928\u093e \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u094d\u091f\u0902\u091f \u092e\u093e\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0930, \u0906\u091c \u092c\u0947\u091f\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947-\u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0947\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0915\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
mb shetty
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"5de47cdb8ebc3e54cd44cb54","slug":"monday-flashback-rohit-shetty-father-m-b-shetty-popular-actor-and-stunt-man","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u0947\u091f\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u093e\u092e \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c \u092f\u0947 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u092c\u0928\u093e \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u094d\u091f\u0902\u091f \u092e\u093e\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0930, \u0906\u091c \u092c\u0947\u091f\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947-\u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0947\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0915\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
mb shetty
- फोटो : mb shetty
{"_id":"5de47cdb8ebc3e54cd44cb54","slug":"monday-flashback-rohit-shetty-father-m-b-shetty-popular-actor-and-stunt-man","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u0947\u091f\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u093e\u092e \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c \u092f\u0947 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u092c\u0928\u093e \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u094d\u091f\u0902\u091f \u092e\u093e\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0930, \u0906\u091c \u092c\u0947\u091f\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947-\u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0947\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0915\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
mb shetty
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"5de47cdb8ebc3e54cd44cb54","slug":"monday-flashback-rohit-shetty-father-m-b-shetty-popular-actor-and-stunt-man","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u0947\u091f\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u093e\u092e \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c \u092f\u0947 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u092c\u0928\u093e \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u094d\u091f\u0902\u091f \u092e\u093e\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0930, \u0906\u091c \u092c\u0947\u091f\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947-\u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0947\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0915\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
mb shetty
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"5de47cdb8ebc3e54cd44cb54","slug":"monday-flashback-rohit-shetty-father-m-b-shetty-popular-actor-and-stunt-man","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u0947\u091f\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u093e\u092e \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c \u092f\u0947 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u092c\u0928\u093e \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u094d\u091f\u0902\u091f \u092e\u093e\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0930, \u0906\u091c \u092c\u0947\u091f\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947-\u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0947\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0915\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
mb shetty
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"5de47cdb8ebc3e54cd44cb54","slug":"monday-flashback-rohit-shetty-father-m-b-shetty-popular-actor-and-stunt-man","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u0947\u091f\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u093e\u092e \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c \u092f\u0947 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u092c\u0928\u093e \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u094d\u091f\u0902\u091f \u092e\u093e\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0930, \u0906\u091c \u092c\u0947\u091f\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947-\u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0947\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0915\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
rohit shetty
- फोटो : social media