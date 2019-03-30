शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   Meena Kumari death anniversary When Lal Bahadur Shastri asked to Kuldip Nayar who is Meena Kumari

सुपरस्टार मीना कुमारी को नहीं पहचान पाए थे लाल बहादुर शास्त्री, पूछ बैठे थे ये महिला कौन हैं?

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sat, 30 Mar 2019 02:32 PM IST
meena kumari
1 of 7
meena kumari
कमाल अमरोही के निर्देशन और मीना कुमारी अभिनीत फिल्म 'पाकीजा' तो आपको याद ही होगी। जीहां कमाल अमरोही की फिल्म 'पाकीजा'। बेहतरीन अदाकारा मीना कुमारी का जादू भारतीय सिने जगत पर बत्तीस बरसों तक छाया रहा। आंखों में बसे दर्द ने उन्हें ट्रेजडी क्वीन का खिताब दिलाया तो अभिनय की ऊंचाई के दम पर वो कहलाईं भारतीय फिल्मों की पाकीजा। उनके दिल में दर्द था तो बेपनाह मुहब्बत भी। जो कमाल अमरोही की फिल्म 'पाकीजा' में दिखा था।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
lal bahadur shastri meena kumari pakeezah kamal amrohi मीना कुमारी लाल बहादुर शास्त्री
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all entertainment news in Hindi related to bollywood news, Tv news, hollywood news, movie reviews etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from entertainment and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Recommended

saif ali khan
Bollywood

इन 5 बॉलीवुड स्टार्स के पास नहीं है काम की कोई कमी, फिल्म हिट हो या फ्लॉप

30 मार्च 2019

Saugandh film scene
Bollywood

28 साल पहले अक्षय के साथ किया था डेब्यू, अब गुमनामी में जी रहीं ये हीरोइन

30 मार्च 2019

बिहार बोर्ड की कक्षा 12वीं का रिजल्ट जानने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें.
परीक्षा परिणाम

बिहार बोर्ड की कक्षा 12वीं का रिजल्ट जानने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें.
Shahrukh Salman Akshay
Bollywood

13 फिल्में देकर ये बॉलीवुड हीरो बना 100 करोड़ी फिल्मों का 'सुल्तान', शाहरुख-आमिर रह गए पीछे

30 मार्च 2019

सपना चौधरी
Bollywood

क्या हैं वो 5 बड़े फायदे, जो सपना चौधरी के शामिल होने से भाजपा को होंगे

30 मार्च 2019

जानें क्यों होता है बार-बार आर्थिक नुकसान? समाधान पायें हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषिचर्या से
ज्योतिष समाधान

जानें क्यों होता है बार-बार आर्थिक नुकसान? समाधान पायें हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषिचर्या से
सोनाक्षी सिन्हा
Bollywood

भाजपा छोड़ने पर शत्रुघ्न का सपोर्ट कर ट्रोल हुईं सोनाक्षी, यूजर्स बोले- 'पार्टी से निकाला गया है'

30 मार्च 2019

junglee, notebook
Bollywood

बॉक्स आफिस की 'नोटबुक' में 'जंगली' पहले दिन ही छाई, सलमान की फिल्म से तीन गुना ज्यादा कमाई

30 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in Bollywood

मीना कुमारी
Bollywood

धर्मेंद्र को स्टार बनाने में था ट्रेजडी क्वीन का हाथ, मीना कुमारी को देख सब कुछ भूल जाते थे राजकुमार

30 मार्च 2019

malaika arora
Bollywood

शादी पर चुप्पी तोड़ने के बाद मालदीव पहुंचीं मलाइका, पूल में इस अंदाज में कर रहीं मस्ती

30 मार्च 2019

बिहार बोर्ड की कक्षा 12वीं का रिजल्ट जानने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें.
परीक्षा परिणाम

बिहार बोर्ड की कक्षा 12वीं का रिजल्ट जानने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें.
विज्ञापन
Sonakshi Sinha
Bollywood

भाजपा के खिलाफ बिफरीं सोनाक्षी, पिता के कांग्रेस में शामिल होने पर कही ये बात

30 मार्च 2019

कांंग्रेस की सदस्यता ग्रहण करतीं उर्मिला मातोंडकर
Bollywood

उर्मिला मातोंडकर को लोकसभा चुनाव का टिकट मिलते ही बोले ये प्रोड्यूसर, जमानत जब्त होगी

30 मार्च 2019

जानें क्यों होता है बार-बार आर्थिक नुकसान? समाधान पायें हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषिचर्या से
ज्योतिष समाधान

जानें क्यों होता है बार-बार आर्थिक नुकसान? समाधान पायें हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषिचर्या से
bihar board result know bihar board pass out actors and actresses
Bollywood

बिहार बोर्ड से पढ़े हैं ये 5 बॉलीवुड स्टार्स, एक को मिल चुका है नेशनल अवॉर्ड

30 मार्च 2019

ट्रेजेडी क्वीन
Bollywood

नाम, इज्जत, शोहरत के बाद भी अकेली थीं 'ट्रेजेडी क्वीन', 38 की उम्र तक 100 फिल्में कर बनीं सुपरस्टार

30 मार्च 2019

Poonam Malaika Sonam
Bollywood

पूनम पांडे से लेकर मलाइका अरोड़ा तक हुईं ट्रोल, यूजर्स ने किसी को कहा आंटी तो किसी को आइसक्रीम

30 मार्च 2019

sara ali khan, amrita singh
Bollywood

मां अमृता सिंह से कितना मिलता है सारा का चेहरा, 36 साल पहले की तस्वीर से हो रही तुलना

30 मार्च 2019

priyanka chopra, nick jonas
Bollywood

ये 3 झूठे आरोप शामिल हैं निक-प्रियंका के तलाक की फर्जी खबर में, हमसे जान लें सच्चाई

30 मार्च 2019

Alia Bhatt, Sara Ali Khan
Bollywood

आलिया भट्ट ने किया बीमारी का खुलासा और सारा अली खान हुईं ट्रोल सहित ये हैं मनोरंजन की बड़ी खबरें

30 मार्च 2019

करीना कपूर, तैमूर, रणवीर सिंह
Bollywood

बेटे तैमूर को रणवीर से ज्यादा स्टाइलिश मानती हैं करीना, फैशन सेंस पर किया ये कमेंट

30 मार्च 2019

shloka mehta
Bollywood

मुकेश अंबानी की बहू श्लोका की तस्वीरें वायरल, 20 दिन पहले बनी थीं आकाश की दुल्हन

29 मार्च 2019

malaika arjun
Bollywood

अर्जुन कपूर संग शादी की तारीख तय होने पर मलाइका ने चुप्पी तोड़ी, दिया ये जवाब

29 मार्च 2019

KGF
Bollywood

सुपरस्टार यश के फैंस की धमकी, टीवी पर KGF के प्रसारण के बीच बिजली गई तो आफिस जला देंगे

30 मार्च 2019

Ranveer, Deepika
Bollywood

अवार्ड शो के मंच पर भंसाली से कुछ ऐसा बोले रणवीर सिंह, दीपिका की आंखों में आए आंसू

30 मार्च 2019

alia bhatt photoshoot
Bollywood

मैगजीन के फोटोशूट को कॉपी कर ट्रोल हुईं आलिया भट्ट, ट्रोलर्स को भी करारा जवाब

30 मार्च 2019

meena kumari
meena kumari
मीना कुमारी
मीना कुमारी
मीना कुमारी
मीना कुमारी
मीना कुमारी
मीना कुमारी
lal bahadur shashtri
lal bahadur shashtri
लाल बहादुर शास्त्री
लाल बहादुर शास्त्री - फोटो : INC.IN
मीना कुमारी
मीना कुमारी
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.