अनदेखी तस्वीरें: विश्व सुंदरी का खिताब जीतने से पहले ऐसी दिखती थीं मानुषी छिल्लर

{"_id":"5ebbfe677ec364773603c747","slug":"manushi-chhillar-birthday-special-here-her-unseen-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u0926\u0947\u0916\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u0935\u093f\u0936\u094d\u0935 \u0938\u0941\u0902\u0926\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0916\u093f\u0924\u093e\u092c \u091c\u0940\u0924\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0924\u0940 \u0925\u0940\u0902 \u092e\u093e\u0928\u0941\u0937\u0940 \u091b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0930","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
मानुषी छिल्लर
- फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
{"_id":"5ebbfe677ec364773603c747","slug":"manushi-chhillar-birthday-special-here-her-unseen-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u0926\u0947\u0916\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u0935\u093f\u0936\u094d\u0935 \u0938\u0941\u0902\u0926\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0916\u093f\u0924\u093e\u092c \u091c\u0940\u0924\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0924\u0940 \u0925\u0940\u0902 \u092e\u093e\u0928\u0941\u0937\u0940 \u091b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0930","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
मानुषी छिल्लर
- फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
{"_id":"5ebbfe677ec364773603c747","slug":"manushi-chhillar-birthday-special-here-her-unseen-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u0926\u0947\u0916\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u0935\u093f\u0936\u094d\u0935 \u0938\u0941\u0902\u0926\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0916\u093f\u0924\u093e\u092c \u091c\u0940\u0924\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0924\u0940 \u0925\u0940\u0902 \u092e\u093e\u0928\u0941\u0937\u0940 \u091b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0930","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
मानुषी छिल्लर
- फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
{"_id":"5ebbfe677ec364773603c747","slug":"manushi-chhillar-birthday-special-here-her-unseen-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u0926\u0947\u0916\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u0935\u093f\u0936\u094d\u0935 \u0938\u0941\u0902\u0926\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0916\u093f\u0924\u093e\u092c \u091c\u0940\u0924\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0924\u0940 \u0925\u0940\u0902 \u092e\u093e\u0928\u0941\u0937\u0940 \u091b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0930","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
मानुषी छिल्लर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला, मुंबई
{"_id":"5ebbfe677ec364773603c747","slug":"manushi-chhillar-birthday-special-here-her-unseen-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u0926\u0947\u0916\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u0935\u093f\u0936\u094d\u0935 \u0938\u0941\u0902\u0926\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0916\u093f\u0924\u093e\u092c \u091c\u0940\u0924\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0924\u0940 \u0925\u0940\u0902 \u092e\u093e\u0928\u0941\u0937\u0940 \u091b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0930","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
मानुषी छिल्लर
- फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
{"_id":"5ebbfe677ec364773603c747","slug":"manushi-chhillar-birthday-special-here-her-unseen-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u0926\u0947\u0916\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u0935\u093f\u0936\u094d\u0935 \u0938\u0941\u0902\u0926\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0916\u093f\u0924\u093e\u092c \u091c\u0940\u0924\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0924\u0940 \u0925\u0940\u0902 \u092e\u093e\u0928\u0941\u0937\u0940 \u091b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0930","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
मानुषी छिल्लर, अक्षय कुमार
- फोटो : सोशल मीडिया