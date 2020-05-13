शहर चुनें

Photo Gallery › Entertainment › Bollywood › manushi chhillar birthday special here her unseen photos

अनदेखी तस्वीरें: विश्व सुंदरी का खिताब जीतने से पहले ऐसी दिखती थीं मानुषी छिल्लर

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Wed, 13 May 2020 08:01 PM IST
मानुषी छिल्लर
1 of 6
मानुषी छिल्लर - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
साल 2017 में मानुषी छिल्लर ने मिस वर्ल्ड का खिताब जीतकर पूरे देश का नाम रोशन किया था। अपने कॉलेज के दिनों में मानुषी का लुक बिल्कुल अलग था। मानुषी 14 मई को अपना जन्मदिन मनाती हैं। उनके जन्मदिन के मौके पर हम आपको उनकी कुछ अनदेखी तस्वीरें दिखाते हैं।
 
Crack करें NEET-JEE | घर बैठे लें कोटा की फैकल्टी से कोचिंग
manushi chhillar manushi chhillar birthday birthday special मानुषी छिल्लर मानुषी छिल्लर बर्थडे
 
मानुषी छिल्लर
मानुषी छिल्लर - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
मानुषी छिल्लर
मानुषी छिल्लर - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
मानुषी छिल्लर
मानुषी छिल्लर - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
मानुषी छिल्लर
मानुषी छिल्लर - फोटो : अमर उजाला, मुंबई
मानुषी छिल्लर
मानुषी छिल्लर - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
मानुषी छिल्लर, अक्षय कुमार
मानुषी छिल्लर, अक्षय कुमार - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
