संजय दत्त पर महेश भट्ट का बड़ा खुलासा, 'सुबह उठते ही मांगते थे शराब, चाहते थे हेरोइन'
एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sun, 07 Jan 2018 07:40 PM IST
संजय दत्त के साथ कई सुपरहिट फिल्में देने वाले महेश भट्ट ने हाल ही में संजय दत्त की निजी जिंदगी से जुड़े कई खुलासे किए हैं। रेडियो शो ‘भट्ट नेचुरली’ में संजय दत्त पर बात करते हुए महेश भट्ट ने बताया कि एक वक्त ऐसा भी था जब संजय दत्त सुबह उठते ही हेरोइन के बारे में सोचते थे और शराब से कुल्ला किया करते थे।
