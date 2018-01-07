Download App
आपका शहर Close
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   Mahesh Bhatt says once upon a time Sanjay Dutt first thought in the morning would be about heroin

संजय दत्त पर महेश भट्ट का बड़ा खुलासा, 'सुबह उठते ही मांगते थे शराब, चाहते थे हेरोइन'

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sun, 07 Jan 2018 07:40 PM IST
Mahesh Bhatt says once upon a time Sanjay Dutt first thought in the morning would be about heroin
1 of 4
संजय दत्त के साथ कई सुपरहिट फिल्में देने वाले महेश भट्ट ने हाल ही में संजय दत्त की निजी जिंदगी से जुड़े कई खुलासे किए हैं। रेडियो शो ‘भट्ट नेचुरली’ में संजय दत्त पर बात करते हुए महेश भट्ट ने बताया कि एक वक्त ऐसा भी था जब संजय दत्त सुबह उठते ही हेरोइन के बारे में सोचते थे और शराब से कुल्ला किया करते थे।
 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
mahesh bhatt sanjay dutt heroin
कॉमेंट करें

Recommended

meet sachin tendulkar's daughter sara tendulkar
Bollywood

बेहद खूबसूरत हैं सचिन की बेटी सारा, बॉलीवुड में आईं तो काफी एक्ट्रेस की छुट्टी तय

7 जनवरी 2018

police says 29 year old man who claimed to be aishwarya rai son may face leagal action
Bollywood

ऐश्वर्या राय को मां बताने वाले 29 साल के इस शख्स के बारे में हुआ बड़ा खुलासा, सामने आया हर एक सच

5 जनवरी 2018

andhra pradesh man Sangeeth Kumar claim aishwarya rai his mother
Bollywood

29 साल के युवक का सनसनीखेज दावा, 'ऐश्वर्या राय मेरी मां, लंदन में IVF के जरिए दिया था जन्म'

4 जनवरी 2018

aishwarya rai and abhishek bachchan bought apartment worth rupee 21 crore
Bollywood

PHOTOS: फीस बढ़ाते ही ऐश ने खरीदा 21 करोड़ का बंगला, स्विमिंग पूल एरिया देख दिमाग हिल जाएगा

7 जनवरी 2018

Padmavati can be released with Pad Man,Akshay says I have no idea about it
Bollywood

'पद्मावती' की रिलीज डेट 'फाइनल' होते ही बॉलीवुड में खलबली, PADMAN ने दिया बयान

7 जनवरी 2018

More in Bollywood

anushka sharma with virat kohli in cape town returns mumbai
Bollywood

विराट के सस्ते में OUT होते ही Troll हुईं अनुष्का, मुंबई लौटीं तो ये बोलीं 'गब्बर' की पत्नी

7 जनवरी 2018

birthday special story on Bipasha Basu and her ex boy friend John Abraham
Bollywood

B'dy Spl: जॉन अब्राहम की पत्नी बनने को तैयार थीं बिपाशा, किस गलती ने किया दूर

7 जनवरी 2018

salman khan brother in law ayush sharma maintain stardom before his bollywood entry
Bollywood

बिना फिल्में किए ही इतने महंगे शौक रखते हैं सलमान के जीजा, घर के किराए से ज्यादा है चप्पल की कीमत

7 जनवरी 2018

best bold scenes of bollywood
Bollywood

सालों तक नहीं भूल पाएंगे ये 8 इंटीमेट सीन, ये बॉलीवुड की बड़ी फिल्में हैं पोर्न नहीं

3 जनवरी 2018

arbaaz khan spotted with mystery girl found love again
Bollywood

तलाक के 7 महीने बाद अरबाज की ऐसी तस्वीर आई सामने, मलाइका के पैरों तले खिसक जाएगी जमीन

5 जनवरी 2018

Salman khan film Tiger Zinda Hai Box Office Collection Day 16
Bollywood

16वें दिन भी 'टाइगर जिंदा है' का जलवा कायम, कमाई 500 करोड़ के करीब

7 जनवरी 2018

aishwarya rai bachchan fake son sangeeth kumar rai telling lie about abhishek bachchan
Bollywood

VIDEO...तो क्या सच में साथ नहीं रहते अभिषेक और ऐश्वर्या, जानिए क्या है इस दावे का असली सच

4 जनवरी 2018

sofiya hayat honeymoon photo leak on social media
Bollywood

बेडरूम वीडियो के बाद अब हीरोइन की हनीमून फोटो लीक, पति के साथ होटल में खुलेआम हुईं इंटीमेट

3 जनवरी 2018

Birthday Special Story bollywood actor irrfan khan
Bollywood

B'day Special: बचपन से शाकाहारी हैं इरफान खान, धर्म बदलने को हो गए थे तैयार

7 जनवरी 2018

First time Virat was playing in front of his wife Anushka Sharma, See how she was cheering
Bollywood

पहली बार WIFE अनुष्का के सामने खेल रहे थे विराट, आंखों ही आंखों में ऐसे हो रही थी बातें

6 जनवरी 2018

sonam kapoor get ready to marry boyfriend anand ahuja wedding detail leak
Bollywood

कपूर खानदान की इस बेटी की अरबपति बिजनेसमैन से फिक्स हुई शादी, लीक हुई सारी डिटेल

6 जनवरी 2018

rakhi sawant trolled for her bikini photo on first day of year
Bollywood

राखी की नहाती हुई फोटो से सोशल मीडिया पर मचा बवाल, अश्लील कमेंट से भरा कमेंट बॉक्स

2 जनवरी 2018

shilpa shinde loose the trophy of bigg boss 11
Bollywood

Bigg Boss 11: शिल्पा शिंदे नहीं बनेंगी शो की विनर, इस बड़ी वजह से सलमान खुद निकालेंगे बाहर

4 जनवरी 2018

Due to the closure of the voting line, none of this week will come out of Bigg Boss house
Bollywood

Bigg Boss 11: फिनाले से पहले चौंकाने वाली खबर, दोनों फाइलिस्ट होंगे बेघर, ये रहा सबूत

2 जनवरी 2018

saif ali khan daughter sara ali khan old video viral
Bollywood

सैफ अली खान की बेटी का ऐसा वीडियो सामने आया, आखिर ये क्या कर रही हैं?

5 जनवरी 2018

bobby deol got two big budget films race 3 and yamla pagala deewana 3
Bollywood

नए साल के साथ खुली बॉबी देओल की किस्मत, दो बड़े बजट की फिल्मों के साथ मोटी फीस भी

2 जनवरी 2018

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.