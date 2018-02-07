अपना शहर चुनें

कंगना की राह पर निकली करीना, बड़े पर्दे पर निभाना चाहती हैं इस महारानी का रोल

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Wed, 07 Feb 2018 09:48 AM IST
Kareena Kapoor Khan wants to do biopic on Maharani Gayatri Devi
करीना कपूर हाल ही में लैक्मे फैशन वीक में रैंप वॉक करते नजर आईं। जहां पर उनके पति सैफ ने भी शो स्टॉपर बनकर वॉक किया। इसी बीच करीना कपूर ने अपनी असली जिंदगी से जुड़े कई राज खोले और हाल ही में उन्होंने ऐसे किरदार को निभाने की इच्छा जताई है जिसे जानकर उनके भाई रणबीर कपूर को बिल्कुल यकीन नहीं होगा।
