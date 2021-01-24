विज्ञापन
वरुण धवन और नताशा दलाल की शादी में शिरकत करने पहुंचे करण जौहर, अतरंगी लुक में आए नजर

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sun, 24 Jan 2021 03:26 PM IST
कार से निकल रहे फिल्म निर्माता करण जौहर
कार से निकल रहे फिल्म निर्माता करण जौहर - फोटो : वीरल भयानी
बॉलीवुड अभिनेता वरुण धवन और नताशा दलाल आज शादी के बंधन में बंध जाएंगे। कुछ घंटों बाद दोनों सात फेरे लेंगे, जिसके बाद दोनों एक-दूसरे के हो जाएंगे। शादी समारोह में कई बॉलीवुड हस्तियों ने शिरकत की है। इस बीच फिल्म निर्माता करण जौहर को कार से बाहर निकलते हुए देखा गया। इस दौरान वे काफी अतरंगी अंदाज में दिखाई दिए। वरुण और नताशा की शादी अलीबाग में हो रही है।
कार से निकल रहे फिल्म निर्माता करण जौहर
कार से निकल रहे फिल्म निर्माता करण जौहर - फोटो : वीरल भयानी
अतरंगी लुक में नजर आए करण जौहर
अतरंगी लुक में नजर आए करण जौहर - फोटो : वीरल भयानी
करण जौहर को गेट वे ऑफ इंडिया पर स्पॉट किया गया
करण जौहर को गेट वे ऑफ इंडिया पर स्पॉट किया गया - फोटो : वीरल भयानी
वरुण धवन और नताशा दलाल
वरुण धवन और नताशा दलाल - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
