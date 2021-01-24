वरुण धवन और नताशा दलाल की शादी में शिरकत करने पहुंचे करण जौहर, अतरंगी लुक में आए नजर

{"_id":"600d443cfa69bb3aa565a695","slug":"karan-johar-and-zoa-morani-spotted-stepping-out-of-his-car-in-way-to-attend-varun-dhawan-and-natasha-dalal-wedding-alibaug","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u0930\u0941\u0923 \u0927\u0935\u0928 \u0914\u0930 \u0928\u0924\u093e\u0936\u093e \u0926\u0932\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0936\u093f\u0930\u0915\u0924 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0923 \u091c\u094c\u0939\u0930, \u0905\u0924\u0930\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u0932\u0941\u0915 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u090f \u0928\u091c\u0930","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
कार से निकल रहे फिल्म निर्माता करण जौहर
- फोटो : वीरल भयानी
अतरंगी लुक में नजर आए करण जौहर
- फोटो : वीरल भयानी
करण जौहर को गेट वे ऑफ इंडिया पर स्पॉट किया गया
- फोटो : वीरल भयानी
वरुण धवन और नताशा दलाल
- फोटो : सोशल मीडिया