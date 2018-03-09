शहर चुनें

यहां पार्टी करते दिखे करण और करीना, सोशल मीडिया पर खूब वायरल हो रहीं ये तस्वीरें

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Fri, 09 Mar 2018 04:32 AM IST
karan johar and kareena kapoor khan photos viral on social media from london
1 of 5
फिल्म मेकर करण जौहर और करीना कपूर खान इन दिनों में लंदन में हैं। जहां उन्होंने लिए अपने फोटो शेयर किए हैं। दरअसल, दोनों की दोस्ती काफी गहरी है और अकसर इन्हें पार्टी में देखा जाता रहा है। ऐसे में दोनों ने लंदन में क्वालिटी टाइम बिताया...
kareena kapoor khan karan johar london taimur khan kareena photos

