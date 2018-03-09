बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
इस फेमस एक्टर को जॉन अब्राहम ने दिखाया बाहर का रास्ता, खुद साइन कर ली बड़े बजट की फिल्म
एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Fri, 09 Mar 2018 12:03 PM IST
बॉलीवुड एक्टर जॉन अब्राहम बड़ी स्क्रीन पर आखिरी बार 'फोर्स 2' फिल्म में नजर आए थे। जॉन हमेशा से ही परफेक्ट बॉडी के लिए सुर्खियों में रहते हैं। करीब एक साल पहले सुशांत सिंह ने 'रोमियो अकबर वॉल्टर' फिल्म का पोस्टर शेयर किया था। अब ऐसी खबरें आ रही हैं कि यह फिल्म सुशांत नहीं बल्कि जॉन करेंगे।
