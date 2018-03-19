बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
29 साल बाद खत्म हुआ जैकलीन का 'इंतजार', खुद तय करें माधुरी जैसा मैजिक क्रिएट कर पाईं या नहीं
एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Mon, 19 Mar 2018 11:39 AM IST
फैंस और जैकलीन फर्नांडीस दोनों का इंतजार खत्म हो गया है। माधुरी दीक्षित पर फिल्माए गए 'एक दो तीन' गाने के रीमेक की कुछ दिन पहले झलक सामने आई थी। वहीं 'बागी 2' के इस गाने को टाइगर श्रॉफ ने सोशल मीडिया कुछ देर पहले रिलीज कर दिया है।
