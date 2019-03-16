शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   Interview Bhagyashree son Abhimanyu Dasani talked about his upcoming film Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota

Interview: सलमान की हीरोइन के बेटे ने नहीं थामा उनका हाथ, अब बोल रहे हैं 'मर्द को दर्द नहीं होता'

अक्षित त्यागी, अमर उजाला, मुंबई, Updated Sat, 16 Mar 2019 10:23 AM IST
mard ko dard nahi hota
1 of 5
mard ko dard nahi hota - फोटो : instagram
हिंदी सिनेमा में स्टार किड्स की नई आमद हुई है 'मैंने प्यार किया' की सुमन यानी भाग्यश्री के बेटे अभिमन्यु की है। अपनी इवेंट कंपनी खोलने के बाद अभिमन्यु फिल्मों में आए और बजाय किसी बड़े प्रोडक्शन हाउस से लॉन्च होने के बजाय उन्होंने चुनी एक अतरंगी फिल्म – 'मर्द को दर्द नहीं होता'। अभिमन्यु से खास मुलाकात।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
abhimanyu dasani bhagyashree mard ko dard nahi hota jackie chan salman khan maine pyar kiya अभिमन्यु दसानी भाग्यश्री मर्द को दर्द नहीं होता जैकी चैन सलमान खान मैंने प्यार किया
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all entertainment news in Hindi related to bollywood news, Tv news, hollywood news, movie reviews etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from entertainment and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Recommended

Shilpa Shetty
Bollywood

शिल्पा शेट्टी की सबसे बड़ी हिट थी 'धड़कन', इस फिल्म को करने के बाद आज तक हैं दुखी

16 मार्च 2019

Saif Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan
Bollywood

करीना से शादी करने से पहले इस मॉडल के साथ लिव-इन में थे सैफ, बेटी सारा भी इस बात से होंगी अंजान

16 मार्च 2019

क्या घर में बीमारियों में धन खर्च होता जाता है? यह होता है जब घर में नज़र दोष की समस्या हो
ज्योतिष समाधान

क्या घर में बीमारियों में धन खर्च होता जाता है? यह होता है जब घर में नज़र दोष की समस्या हो
vicky kaushal
Bollywood

'उरी' से हिट हुए विक्की कौशल ने गर्लफ्रेंड से किया ब्रेकअप, सोशल मीडिया पर हुआ ये बड़ा खुलासा

16 मार्च 2019

akshay kumar
Bollywood

रिपोर्टर पर भड़के अक्षय कुमार, अजय देवगन के बारे में पूछ लिया था ये सवाल...

16 मार्च 2019

सवाल करियर का हो या फिर हो नौकरी से जुड़ा, पाएं पूरा समाधान जाने-माने ज्योतिषी से
ज्योतिष समाधान

सवाल करियर का हो या फिर हो नौकरी से जुड़ा, पाएं पूरा समाधान जाने-माने ज्योतिषी से
Salman Khan, Sangeeta Bijlani
Bollywood

सगाई के बाद भी इन स्टार्स की नहीं हो पाई शादी, सलमान की शादी के तो छप गए थे कार्ड्स

16 मार्च 2019

khesari lal yadav
Bollywood

खेसारी लाल के जन्मदिन और शर्मिला टैगोर के चुनाव लड़ने की चर्चा सहित ये हैं मनोरंजन जगत की बड़ी खबरें

16 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in Bollywood

nia sharma
Bollywood

निया शर्मा को दो बड़े रियल्टी शो से किया गया था रिजेक्ट, आज हैं टेलीविजन की फेमस स्टार

16 मार्च 2019

Priya Prakash, Omar lulu
Bollywood

'ओरु अदार लव' के डायरेक्टर पर भड़कीं प्रिया प्रकाश, कहा- सच बोली तो कुछ लोग फंस...

16 मार्च 2019

क्या घर में बीमारियों में धन खर्च होता जाता है? यह होता है जब घर में नज़र दोष की समस्या हो
ज्योतिष समाधान

क्या घर में बीमारियों में धन खर्च होता जाता है? यह होता है जब घर में नज़र दोष की समस्या हो
विज्ञापन
Khesari Lal Yadav
Bollywood

B'day Spl: गरीबी में पले खेसारीलाल को लगानी पड़ी थी लिट्टी चोखा की दुकान, अब है इतनी संपत्ति कि...

16 मार्च 2019

karan johar
Bollywood

अरबाज खान के शो में ट्रोलर्स ने करण जौहर से पूछा ऐसा सवाल, बोले- बर्दाश्त नहीं होता

16 मार्च 2019

सवाल करियर का हो या फिर हो नौकरी से जुड़ा, पाएं पूरा समाधान जाने-माने ज्योतिषी से
ज्योतिष समाधान

सवाल करियर का हो या फिर हो नौकरी से जुड़ा, पाएं पूरा समाधान जाने-माने ज्योतिषी से
Rakhi sawant
Bollywood

राखी सावंत ने दी फैंस को होली की बधाई, यूजर्स बोले- पाकिस्तान ही चली जाओ, भारत में क्या काम...

16 मार्च 2019

Irfan Akash Shloka
Bollywood

अंबानी के रिसेप्शन के 5 दिन बाद इरफान की तस्वीर आई सामने, खोली आकाश की सबसे बड़ी सच्चाई

15 मार्च 2019

sayyeshaa
Bollywood

सायशा ने 4 दिन बाद रखी रिसेप्शन पार्टी, मांग में सिंदूर और लाल साड़ी में लग रही थीं 'हूर की परी'

15 मार्च 2019

siddharth malhotra
Bollywood

आलिया के बाद सिद्धार्थ मल्होत्रा को मिला नया प्यार, 11 साल छोटी इस एक्ट्रेस को छुप-छुपके कर रहे डेट

15 मार्च 2019

Sara,Ranveer,Sushant
Bollywood

रणवीर और सुशांत से माफी मांगने को क्यों मजबूर हुईं सारा, किस बुरी आदत की शिकार हैं सैफ की बेटी

15 मार्च 2019

rohit shetty
Bollywood

रोहित शेट्टी की पत्नी हमेशा रहती हैं लाइम लाइट से दूर, टैलेंट ऐसा कि पति को भी मात दे दें...

14 मार्च 2019

फातिमा सना शेख
Bollywood

आमिर खान की ऑन स्क्रीन बेटी फातिमा शेख का खुलासा, कहा- मेरा भी यौन शोषण हुआ है

14 मार्च 2019

honey singh
Bollywood

शोहरत मिलने के बाद मानसिक बीमारी के शिकार हो गए थे हनी सिंह, अब दिखने लगे हैं ऐसे

15 मार्च 2019

abhay deol
Bollywood

42 साल की उम्र में भी कुंवारे हैं अभय देओल, सेकंड लीड रोल में होते हुए भी हीरो से मार जाते हैं बाजी

15 मार्च 2019

Ila Arun
Bollywood

उन्नाव में ननिहाल, कानपुर में ससुराल और मुंबई में हुईं मालामाल, जानें इला अरुण के 10 दिलचस्प किस्से

15 मार्च 2019

pawan kalyan
Bollywood

बसपा सुप्रीमो मायावती संग लोकसभा चुनाव लड़ेगा ये साउथ का सुपरस्टार, पीएम मोदी से रहा खास नाता

15 मार्च 2019

shraddha kapoor
Bollywood

'साइना नेहवाल' बनने के लिए जी-तोड़ मेहनत कर रही थीं श्रद्धा, 'बाहुबली' के कारण टूटा सपना

15 मार्च 2019

mard ko dard nahi hota
mard ko dard nahi hota - फोटो : instagram
Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota
Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota - फोटो : social media
Abhimanyu Dassani
Abhimanyu Dassani - फोटो : social media
Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota
Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota - फोटो : social media
Mard Ko Dard Nahi
Mard Ko Dard Nahi - फोटो : social media
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.