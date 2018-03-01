शहर चुनें

अब नहीं होगा ऋतिक का लुक वायरल, 'सुपर 30' के मेकर्स ने किया ये खास इंतजाम

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Thu, 01 Mar 2018 11:54 AM IST
ऋतिक रोशन की अपकमिंग फिल्म ‘सुपर 30’ के सेट से लगातार तस्वीरें लीक होने के बाद फिल्म की प्रोडक्शन टीम ने फिल्म के सेट पर सुरक्षा के पुख्ता इंतजाम किए हैं। दरअसल प्रोडक्शन टीम नहीं चाहती कि फिल्म से जुड़ी कोई भी चीज लीक हो। जिसे देखते हुए टीम को इस तरह के इंतजाम करने पड़े।
 
