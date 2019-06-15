शहर चुनें

विवादों में घिरी 'सुपर 30', IIT के 4 छात्रों ने करवाया केस, आरोपों पर आनंद कुमार ने दिया ये जवाब

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sat, 15 Jun 2019 03:04 PM IST
बिहार के मैथेमटिशियन आनंद कुमार पर बन रही फिल्म 'सुपर 30' एक बार फिर से विवादों में घिर गई है। दरअसल आनंद कुमार के खिलाफ आईआईटी गुवाहाटी के चार छात्रों ने केस दर्ज कराया है। खबरों की मानें तो अविनाश बरो, बिकाश दस, मोंजित डोले और धनीराम ताव का आरोप है कि आईआईटी में 26 बच्चों को एडमिशन दिलाने का आनंद कुमार का दावा झूठा है।
