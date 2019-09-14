शहर चुनें

अमिताभ ने लगातार जलाए रखी सिनेमा में हिंदी की मशाल, बॉलीवुड शब्द से है सख्त नफरत

मुंबई डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sat, 14 Sep 2019 06:25 PM IST
amitabh bachchan
amitabh bachchan - फोटो : social media
हिंदी सिनेमा में हिंदी की पुनर्स्थापना के लिए जिस एक शख्स ने पिछले दो दशक में सबसे ज्यादा योगदान किया है वह हैं हिंदी के कवि रहे स्वर्गीय हरिवंश राय बच्चन के पुत्र अमिताभ बच्चन। अमिताभ को भले लोग सदी का महानायक मानते हों, पर खुद अमिताभ को अपने इस नाम पर हमेशा आपत्ति रही है। वह इसे एक विदेशी न्यूज पोर्टल पर जमा हुए आंकड़ों से ज्यादा कुछ नहीं मानते और इसी पोर्टल की तरफ से दिए गए हिंदी सिनेमा के प्रचलित नाम बॉलीवुड का प्रयोग तक नहीं करते।
 
hindi diwas hindi diwas 2019 amitabh bachchan harivansh rai bachchan salman khan hindi cinema हिंदी दिवस हिंदी दिवस 2019 अमिताभ बच्चन हरिवंश राय बच्चन सलमान खान हिंदी सिनेमा
सलमान खान
सलमान खान - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
