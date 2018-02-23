बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
"title_hn":"'\u0939\u0947\u091f \u0938\u094d\u091f\u094b\u0930\u0940 4' \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u090f \u0917\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0909\u0930\u094d\u0935\u0936\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u093f\u0916\u0947\u0930\u093e \u0910\u0938\u093e \u091c\u093e\u0926\u0942,\u092b\u0940\u0902\u0915\u093e \u092a\u0921\u093c \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u093e \u0939\u093f\u092e\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u093e '\u0924\u0947\u0930\u093e \u0938\u0941\u0930\u0942\u0930'","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}
'हेट स्टोरी 4' के नए गाने में उर्वशी ने बिखेरा ऐसा जादू,फींका पड़ जाएगा हिमेश का 'तेरा सुरूर'
एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Fri, 23 Feb 2018 06:25 PM IST
रिलीज से पहले ही उर्वशी रौतेला की फिल्म 'हेट स्टोरी 4' काफी सुर्खियों में है। इस फिल्म के कई गाने रिलीज हो चुके हैं जिसमें उर्वशी बोल्ड लुक में नजर आ रही हैं। कुछ दिन पहले ही 'आशिक बनाया' गाने में उर्वशी करन वाही के साथ रोमांस करती दिखाई दीं तो वहीं हाल ही में रिलीज गाने में उनकी अदाओं के जलवे और भी तीखे नजर आ रहे हैं।
