सगाई के बाद पहली बार नताशा की फैमिली के साथ दिखे हार्दिक पांड्या, कैमरा देखते ही दिया शानदार पोज

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Tue, 07 Jan 2020 04:56 PM IST
Hardik Pandya And Natasa Stankovic
Hardik Pandya And Natasa Stankovic - फोटो : social media
भारतीय क्रिकेटर हार्दिक पांड्या ने सर्बियाई मॉडल नताशा स्टेनकोविक से नए साल पर सगाई कर ली। इसकी जानकारी उन्होंने खुद सोशल मीडिया के जरिए दी थी। दोनों की सगाई की खबर आग की तरह फैली। अब सगाई के बाद पहली बार हार्दिक को नताशा के परिवार के साथ देखा गया।

hardik pandya natasa stankovic
Hardik Pandya And Natasa Stankovic
Hardik Pandya And Natasa Stankovic - फोटो : social media
Hardik Pandya And Natasa Stankovic
Hardik Pandya And Natasa Stankovic - फोटो : instagram
हार्दिक पांड्या-नताशा
हार्दिक पांड्या-नताशा - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
नताशा और हार्दिक
नताशा और हार्दिक - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
हार्दिक पांड्या
हार्दिक पांड्या - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
