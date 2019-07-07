शाहरुख की पत्नी होनी के बावजूद ऐसी जिंदगी जीती हैं गौरी खान, किंग खान के साथ रिश्ते पर किए कई खुलासे

{"_id":"5d2225078ebc3e6cf805e0d3","slug":"gauri-khan-said-she-live-very-normal-life-with-shah-rukh-khan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093e\u0939\u0930\u0941\u0916 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0935\u091c\u0942\u0926 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940 \u091c\u0940\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0917\u094c\u0930\u0940 \u0916\u093e\u0928, \u0915\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0916\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0930\u093f\u0936\u094d\u0924\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0908 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u0947","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
shah rukh khan, gauri khan
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"5d2225078ebc3e6cf805e0d3","slug":"gauri-khan-said-she-live-very-normal-life-with-shah-rukh-khan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093e\u0939\u0930\u0941\u0916 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0935\u091c\u0942\u0926 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940 \u091c\u0940\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0917\u094c\u0930\u0940 \u0916\u093e\u0928, \u0915\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0916\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0930\u093f\u0936\u094d\u0924\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0908 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u0947","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Gauri Khan,Shahrukh Khan
- फोटो : file photo
{"_id":"5d2225078ebc3e6cf805e0d3","slug":"gauri-khan-said-she-live-very-normal-life-with-shah-rukh-khan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093e\u0939\u0930\u0941\u0916 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0935\u091c\u0942\u0926 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940 \u091c\u0940\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0917\u094c\u0930\u0940 \u0916\u093e\u0928, \u0915\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0916\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0930\u093f\u0936\u094d\u0924\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0908 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u0947","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
gauri khan
- फोटो : file photo
{"_id":"5d2225078ebc3e6cf805e0d3","slug":"gauri-khan-said-she-live-very-normal-life-with-shah-rukh-khan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093e\u0939\u0930\u0941\u0916 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0935\u091c\u0942\u0926 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940 \u091c\u0940\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0917\u094c\u0930\u0940 \u0916\u093e\u0928, \u0915\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0916\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0930\u093f\u0936\u094d\u0924\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0908 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u0947","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Shahrukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Suhana
- फोटो : instagram
{"_id":"5d2225078ebc3e6cf805e0d3","slug":"gauri-khan-said-she-live-very-normal-life-with-shah-rukh-khan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093e\u0939\u0930\u0941\u0916 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0935\u091c\u0942\u0926 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940 \u091c\u0940\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0917\u094c\u0930\u0940 \u0916\u093e\u0928, \u0915\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0916\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0930\u093f\u0936\u094d\u0924\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0908 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u0947","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Suhana Khan
- फोटो : instagram