शिल्पा को देर से दी बधाई तो गौहर खान हुईं Troll, फैंस ने कहा- 'चल झूठी, सदमे में थी क्या'
एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Thu, 18 Jan 2018 01:46 PM IST
बिग बॉस 11 का खिताब जीतने वाली शिल्पा शिंदे को सोशल मीडिया पर बधाई मिल रही है। लेकिन जब गौहर खान ने शिल्पा को जीत की बधाई दी तो वो ट्रोल हो गईं।
