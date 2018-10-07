बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5bb9ad50867a55682107e3f7","slug":"gajal-singer-begum-akhtar-raped-by-a-king-at-the-age-of-13","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"तवायफ की बेटी थीं बेगम अख्तर, 13 साल की उम्र में उस राजा के धोखे के बाद बन गई थीं बिन ब्याही मां","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"बॉलीवुड","slug":"bollywood"}}
तवायफ की बेटी थीं बेगम अख्तर, 13 साल की उम्र में उस राजा के धोखे के बाद बन गई थीं बिन ब्याही मां
एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sun, 07 Oct 2018 12:29 PM IST
गजल की मल्लिका कहें या महान गायिका । शुद्घ उर्दू का उच्चारण करने वाली बेगम अख्तर दादरा और ठुमरी की साम्राज्ञी थीं । उनके गीतों-गजलों के बारे में बहुत कुछ लिखा गया है। लेकिन आज हम उनकी जिंदगी से जुड़े ऐसे रोचक पहलुओं के बारे में आपको बताएंगे जिनके बारे में पहले आपने नहीं सुना होगा । बेगम अख्तर के बचपन का नाम बिब्बी था। वो फैजाबाद के शादीशुदा वकील असगर हुसैन और तवायफ मुश्तरीबाई की बेटी थीं।
