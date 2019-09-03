शहर चुनें

French Director Jerome Salle Accuses Saaho makers to copying His Film Largo Winch

लीजा रे के बाद अब फ्रेंच डायरेक्टर ने लगाए 'साहो' पर चोरी के आरोप, बोले- कॉपी तो सही से करते

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Tue, 03 Sep 2019 03:39 PM IST
saaho
1 of 5
saaho - फोटो : social media
साउथ फिल्मों के अभिनेता प्रभास की फिल्म 'साहो' सिनेमाघरों में रिलीज हो गई। ये फिल्म समीक्षकों की उम्मीदों पर भले ही खरी नहीं उतरी हो लेकिन दर्शकों से इसको ठीक-ठाक रिस्पॉन्स मिल रहा है। ऐसे में फ्रांस के निर्देशक ने 'साहो' पर चोरी करने का आरोप लगाया है। साथ ही उन्होंने 'साहो' के मेकर्स को कहा है कि चोरी भी बेकार तरीके से की है। 
saaho collection saaho review prabhas shraddha kapoor jerome salle साहो कलेक्शन साहो रिव्यू प्रभास श्रद्धा कपूर जेरोम साल
