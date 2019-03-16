शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   farah khan and rohit shetty next film not to be start sooner

9 साल बाद फराह खान की वापसी पर लगा ब्रेक, अमिताभ बच्चन की सुपरहिट फिल्म के रीमेक की थी तैयारी

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, मुंबई, Updated Sat, 16 Mar 2019 11:38 AM IST
Farah Khan
1 of 5
Farah Khan
बॉक्स ऑफिस के बादशाह रहे शाहरुख खान के साथ फिल्म 'मैं हूं ना' से फिल्म निर्देशक बनी फराह खान की अगली फिल्म शुरू होने से पहले ही अटक गई है। पिछले महीने ही निर्माता निर्देशक रोहित शेट्टी ने फराह खान को अपने प्रोडक्शन हाउस की एक फिल्म के लिए बतौर निर्देशक साइन किया था। सूत्रों से पता चला है कि जिस फिल्म को रोहित शेट्टी ने बनाने की तैयारी शुरू की थी, वह कानूनी पचड़े में फंस गई है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
farah khan rohit shetty amitabh bachchan satte pe satta tees maar khan फराह खान रोहित शेट्टी अमिताभ बच्चन सत्ते पे सत्ता
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all entertainment news in Hindi related to bollywood news, Tv news, hollywood news, movie reviews etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from entertainment and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Recommended

badla, captain marvel
Bollywood

'बदला' लेकर अमिताभ-तापसी ने बनाया नया रिकॉर्ड, 8वें दिन 'कैप्टन मार्वल' की भी रफ्तार बरकरार

16 मार्च 2019

abhishek bachchan
Bollywood

अभिषेक बच्चन ने ऐश्वर्या राय के एक्स ब्वॉयफ्रेंड सलमान का किया था सपोर्ट, विवेक ओबेरॉय के खिलाफ कही थी ये बात

16 मार्च 2019

क्या कारोबार में लगाया हुआ धन फंस जाता है ? करें उपाय
ज्योतिष समाधान

क्या कारोबार में लगाया हुआ धन फंस जाता है ? करें उपाय
Shilpa Shetty
Bollywood

शुरुआती दौर की फिल्मों को देखते ही सोफे के पीछे क्यों छिप जाती हैं शिल्पा शेट्टी, खुद खोला राज

16 मार्च 2019

mard ko dard nahi hota
Bollywood

Interview: सलमान की हीरोइन के बेटे ने नहीं थामा उनका हाथ, अब बोल रहे हैं 'मर्द को दर्द नहीं होता'

16 मार्च 2019

जानें क्यों कायम है आपकी नौकरी पर संकट?
ज्योतिष समाधान

जानें क्यों कायम है आपकी नौकरी पर संकट?
Saif Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan
Bollywood

करीना से शादी करने से पहले इस मॉडल के साथ लिव-इन में थे सैफ, असलियत जानते ही किया ब्रेकअप

16 मार्च 2019

akshay kumar
Bollywood

अजय देवगन के बारे में पूछा ये सवाल तो भड़क गए अक्षय कुमार, बोले-..मुझे जवाब नहीं मिलेगा

16 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in Bollywood

vicky kaushal
Bollywood

'उरी' से हिट हुए विक्की कौशल ने गर्लफ्रेंड से किया ब्रेकअप, सोशल मीडिया पर हुआ ये बड़ा खुलासा

16 मार्च 2019

Salman Khan, Sangeeta Bijlani
Bollywood

सगाई के बाद भी इन स्टार्स की नहीं हो पाई शादी, सलमान की शादी के तो छप गए थे कार्ड्स

16 मार्च 2019

क्या कारोबार में लगाया हुआ धन फंस जाता है ? करें उपाय
ज्योतिष समाधान

क्या कारोबार में लगाया हुआ धन फंस जाता है ? करें उपाय
विज्ञापन
khesari lal yadav
Bollywood

खेसारी लाल के जन्मदिन और शर्मिला टैगोर के चुनाव लड़ने की चर्चा सहित ये हैं मनोरंजन जगत की बड़ी खबरें

16 मार्च 2019

nia sharma
Bollywood

निया शर्मा को दो बड़े रियल्टी शो से किया गया था रिजेक्ट, आज हैं टेलीविजन की फेमस स्टार

16 मार्च 2019

जानें क्यों कायम है आपकी नौकरी पर संकट?
ज्योतिष समाधान

जानें क्यों कायम है आपकी नौकरी पर संकट?
Priya Prakash, Omar lulu
Bollywood

'ओरु अदार लव' के डायरेक्टर पर भड़कीं प्रिया प्रकाश, कहा- सच बोली तो कुछ लोग फंस...

16 मार्च 2019

Khesari Lal Yadav
Bollywood

कभी लिट्टी चोखा की दुकान लगाते थे खेसारीलाल, भोजपुरी सुपरस्टार बनते ही इतनी हुई संपत्ति

16 मार्च 2019

karan johar
Bollywood

अरबाज खान के शो में ट्रोलर्स ने करण जौहर से पूछा ऐसा सवाल, बोले- बर्दाश्त नहीं होता

16 मार्च 2019

Rakhi sawant
Bollywood

फैंस को होली की बधाई देकर ट्रोल हुईं राखी सावंत, यूजर्स बोले- पाकिस्तान ही चली जाओ

16 मार्च 2019

Irfan Akash Shloka
Bollywood

अंबानी के रिसेप्शन के 5 दिन बाद इरफान की तस्वीर आई सामने, खोली आकाश की सबसे बड़ी सच्चाई

15 मार्च 2019

sayyeshaa
Bollywood

सायशा ने 4 दिन बाद रखी रिसेप्शन पार्टी, मांग में सिंदूर और लाल साड़ी में लग रही थीं 'हूर की परी'

15 मार्च 2019

siddharth malhotra
Bollywood

आलिया के बाद सिद्धार्थ मल्होत्रा को मिला नया प्यार, 11 साल छोटी इस एक्ट्रेस को छुप-छुपके कर रहे डेट

15 मार्च 2019

Sara,Ranveer,Sushant
Bollywood

रणवीर और सुशांत से माफी मांगने को क्यों मजबूर हुईं सारा, किस बुरी आदत की शिकार हैं सैफ की बेटी

15 मार्च 2019

rohit shetty
Bollywood

रोहित शेट्टी की पत्नी हमेशा रहती हैं लाइम लाइट से दूर, टैलेंट ऐसा कि पति को भी मात दे दें...

14 मार्च 2019

फातिमा सना शेख
Bollywood

आमिर खान की ऑन स्क्रीन बेटी फातिमा शेख का खुलासा, कहा- मेरा भी यौन शोषण हुआ है

14 मार्च 2019

honey singh
Bollywood

शोहरत मिलने के बाद मानसिक बीमारी के शिकार हो गए थे हनी सिंह, अब दिखने लगे हैं ऐसे

15 मार्च 2019

abhay deol
Bollywood

42 साल की उम्र में भी कुंवारे हैं अभय देओल, सेकंड लीड रोल में होते हुए भी हीरो से मार जाते हैं बाजी

15 मार्च 2019

Farah Khan
Farah Khan
Farah Khan
Farah Khan - फोटो : instagram
Rohit Shetty
Rohit Shetty - फोटो : social media
farah khan
farah khan
farah khan
farah khan
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.