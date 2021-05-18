बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
Family Man 2 Teaser: श्रीकांत तिवारी बनकर फिर से धूम मचाने आ रहे मनोज बाजपेयी, दर्शकों का इंतजार हुआ खत्म

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला Published by: दीपाली श्रीवास्तव Updated Tue, 18 May 2021 01:14 PM IST
फैमिली मैन टीजर
1 of 5
फैमिली मैन टीजर - फोटो : अमर उजाला, मुंबई
अमेजन प्राइम वीडियो की सीरिज 'फैमिली मैन 2' का टीजर रिलीज हो गया है और अब इसकी रिलीज डेट भी सामने आ चुकी है। जी हां, जिस सीरीज के रिलीज होने का आप सभी को बेसब्री से इंतजार था, वो इंतजार अब खत्म हो चुका है। मेकर्स ने बताया है कि सीरीज समर सीजन में रिलीज होगी और रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक, इसकी रिलीज डेट 4 जून 2021 है। ये अमेजन प्राइम वीडियो पर रिलीज होगी।
 
