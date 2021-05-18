Family Man 2 Teaser: श्रीकांत तिवारी बनकर फिर से धूम मचाने आ रहे मनोज बाजपेयी, दर्शकों का इंतजार हुआ खत्म

अमेजन प्राइम वीडियो की सीरिज 'फैमिली मैन 2' का टीजर रिलीज हो गया है और अब इसकी रिलीज डेट भी सामने आ चुकी है। जी हां, जिस सीरीज के रिलीज होने का आप सभी को बेसब्री से इंतजार था, वो इंतजार अब खत्म हो चुका है। मेकर्स ने बताया है कि सीरीज समर सीजन में रिलीज होगी और रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक, इसकी रिलीज डेट 4 जून 2021 है। ये अमेजन प्राइम वीडियो पर रिलीज होगी।
