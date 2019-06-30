शहर चुनें

Esha Gupta not reached her upcoming film one day justice delivered promotion

ईशा गुप्ता की दो पीआर टीमों में छिड़ी जंग, बिना इंटरव्यू के ही लौटे दर्जन भर पत्रकार

अक्षित त्यागी, अमर उजाला, मुंबई, Updated Sun, 30 Jun 2019 07:57 PM IST
Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta - फोटो : file photo
हिंदी सिनेमा में कभी बिंदास अभिनेत्रियों परवीन बाबी और जीनत अमान के बराबर मानी गईं पूर्व मिस इंडिया इंटरनेशनल ईशा गुप्ता का करियर उनके अपने करीबी ही दांव पर लगा चुके हैं। दो साल पहले रिलीज हुई फिल्म बादशाहो में वाहवाही पाने वाली ईशा इस साल टोटल धमाल में एक छोटे से रोल में दिखीं लेकिन अब उनके पास फिलहाल बड़े बैनर की कोई फिल्म नहीं है। जो छोटी सी फिल्म वन डे जस्टिस डिलीवर्ड उनके पास है, उसके बारे में बात करने के लिए उनकी टीम ने शनिवार को इतना नाटक किया कि आधे पत्रकार ईशा से बिना बात किए ही लौट गए। 
esha gupta one day justice delivered parveen baba jeetat aman ईशा गुप्ता वन डे जस्टिस डिलिवर्ड परवीन बाबी जीनत अमान
