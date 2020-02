ये अभिनेत्रियां हो चुकीं Oops मोमेंट का शिकार, मलाइका को पता चलते ही कैमरे के सामने से भागीं

Divya Khosla Kumar wowed everyone at the LFW with her graceful rampwalk. What she wasn't prepared for was the outfit goofing on stage. But the actor-filmmaker showed her presence of mind and received a thunderous applause for tackling a rather difficult situation on stage. #divyakhoslakumar

