{"_id":"5b5adc114f1c1b49778b4a61","slug":"chandigarh-sapna-choudhary-dance-performance-in-nepal-video-viral","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0939\u0930 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930, \u0938\u092a\u0928\u093e \u091a\u094c\u0927\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0920\u0941\u092e\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u0908 \u0906\u0917, \u0926\u094b \u0927\u093e\u0902\u0938\u0942 \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b \u092f\u0942\u091f\u094d\u092f\u0942\u092c \u092a\u0930 \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0932","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
देश से बाहर पहली बार, सपना चौधरी के ठुमकों ने लगाई आग, दो धांसू वीडियो यूट्यूब पर वायरल
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़, Updated Fri, 27 Jul 2018 02:27 PM IST
जवां दिलों की धड़कन सपना चौधरी ने पहली बार देश से बाहर अपने लटकों-झटकों से लोगों को दीवाना बनाया। सोशल मीडिया पर दो वीडियो वायरल हो रहे हैं, नहीं देखे तो क्लिक करें।
