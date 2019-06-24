शहर चुनें

Airport Diaries: मुंबई एयरपोर्ट की ये है लेटेस्ट फैशन परेड, हाथों में हाथ डाले दिखीं जान्हवी कपूर

मुंबई डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Mon, 24 Jun 2019 09:48 PM IST
जान्हवी कपूर और खुशी कपूर
1 of 5
जान्हवी कपूर और खुशी कपूर - फोटो : अमर उजाला, मुंबई टीम
हर दिन की तरह बीते दिन भी मायानगरी के एयरपोर्ट पर कई सितारों को स्पॉट किया गया। सबसे पहले नज़र आने वालों में से रही जान्हवी कपूर और उनकी बहन खुशी कपूर। जहां एक तरफ जान्हवी वही सफेद सूट में दिखीं और खुशी का अंदाज़ यहां कैजुअल नज़र आया। दोनों बहने कसकर एक दूसरे का हाथ पकड़े हैं। 
sunny leone nora fatehi rohan mehra siddhart malhota janhvi kapoor
जान्हवी कपूर और खुशी कपूर
जान्हवी कपूर और खुशी कपूर - फोटो : अमर उजाला, मुंबई टीम
सनी लियोन
सनी लियोन - फोटो : अमर उजाला, मुंबई टीम
नोरा फतेही
नोरा फतेही - फोटो : अमर उजाला, मुंबई टीम
रोहन मेहरा
रोहन मेहरा - फोटो : अमर उजाला, मुंबई टीम
सिद्धार्थ मल्होत्रा
सिद्धार्थ मल्होत्रा - फोटो : अमर उजाला, मुंबई टीम
