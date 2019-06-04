शहर चुनें

इस अंदाज में बेबी बंप फ्लॉन्ट करते हुए नजर आईं ब्रूना अब्दुल्लाह, शादी से पहले बनने वाली हैं मां

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Tue, 04 Jun 2019 06:35 PM IST
Bruna Abdullah, Allan Fraser
1 of 5
Bruna Abdullah, Allan Fraser - फोटो : instagram
जॉन अब्राहम (John Abraham) के साथ कई फिल्मों में काम कर चुकीं ब्रूना अब्दुल्लाह ने हाल ही में एक समाचार पत्र को दिए हुए अपने इंटरव्यू में खुलासा किया था कि वो अपने पहले बेबी को वेलकम करने जा रही हैं। ब्रूना शादी से पहले ही मां बनने वाली हैं। अब ब्रूना ने अपने इंस्टाग्राम पर बेबी बंप (baby bump) फ्लॉन्ट करते हुए अपनी एक फोटो शेयर की है।

 
bruna abdullah allan fraser ब्रूना अब्दुल्लाह
