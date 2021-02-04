विज्ञापन
किसान आंदोलन पर आमने-सामने सितारे और बिग बॉस के एक्स कंटेस्टेंट स्वामी ओम का निधन, पांच खबरें

Swati Singh
Published by: स्वाति सिंह
Updated Thu, 04 Feb 2021 12:42 AM IST
Bollywood stars cricketers condemn Rihanna Greta Thunberg tweet Bigg Boss ex contestant Swami Om died five news
पिछले दो महीनों से चल रहा किसान आंदोलन का असर हर तरफ दिखाई दे रहा है। किसान आंदोलन पर अमेरिकन पॉप सिंगर रिहाना के ट्वीट के बाद से ही भारत में लगातार बयानबाजी चल रही है। पॉप सिंगर रिहाना, मिया खलीफा और ग्रेटा थनबर्ग जैसी विदेशी हस्तियों ने किसान आंदोलन को लेकर ट्वीट किया था। इसके बाद विदेश मंत्रालय की ओर से इन हस्तियों को जवाब देते हुए बयान जारी किया गया था। इस बयान के समर्थन में भारत की तमाम हस्तियों ने भी देशवासियों से एकता की अपील की है और किसी भी तरह के प्रोपेगैंडा से बचने को कहा है। 

किसान आंदोलन पर आमने-सामने सितारे, जानिए विदेशी सेलेब्स के ट्वीट का भारतीय सितारों ने क्या दिया जवाब
वहीदा रहमान, अमिताभ बच्चन
वहीदा रहमान, अमिताभ बच्चन - फोटो : Social media
swami om
swami om - फोटो : file photo
