सलमान, कटरीना समेत सभी बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स ने ऐसे सेलीब्रेट किया क्रिसमस, तस्वीरें देख लें
Updated Tue, 26 Dec 2017 02:57 PM IST
25 दिसंबर का दिन पूरे धूम-धाम से देश विदेश में मनाया गया। अब बॉलीवुड इस सेलिब्रेशन मे कहा पीछे रहने वाला था। बॉलीवुड के सभी सेलेब्स ने 25 दिसंबर को जमकर क्रिसमस सेलिब्रेट किया।
