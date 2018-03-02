शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan Holika Dahan at his resident

अमिताभ बच्चन के घर होलिका दहन, बिग बी ने पोती को लगाया गुलाल

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Fri, 02 Mar 2018 04:27 PM IST
bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan Holika Dahan at his resident
1 of 5
देशभर में होली धूमधाम से मनाई जा रही है। बॉलीवुड अभिनेता अमिताभ बच्चन के घर पर होलिका दहन कार्यक्रम का आयोजन किया गया। उनके घर में होलिका दहन के वक्त परिवार के सदस्य मौजूद रहे।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
amitabh bachchan holika dahan

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all entertainment news in Hindi related to bollywood news, Tv news, hollywood news, movie reviews etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from entertainment and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

Holika Dahan 2018 this village not celebrate holi since150 years
Dehradun

इस गांव में 150 साल से नहीं खेली गई होली, हैरान कर देगी इसके पीछे की वजह

2 मार्च 2018

holika dahan in uttarakhand dehradun
Dehradun

मंगलकामनाओं के साथ कुछ इस तरह हुआ होलिका दहन, फिर उड़ा रंग गुलाल, तस्वीरों में देखिए..

2 मार्च 2018

Horoscope Holika Dahan Holi shani dev good effect on Zodiac sign,Dehradun
Astrology

होली पर शनिदेव कर रहे धनु राशि में प्रवेश, खुलेगा इन 8 राशि वालों की बंद किस्मत का ताला

2 मार्च 2018

Holi 2018 holika dahan solution with bhasma for fortune
Dehradun

Holi 2018: होलिका दहन के बाद इस चीज से करेंगे ये 4 उपाय, तो होगा भाग्योदय

2 मार्च 2018

bollywood actress vani kapoor trolled over a picture on social media
Bollywood

इस एक्ट्रेस ने सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर की ऐसी तस्वीर, हो गईं ट्रोल, यूजर्स बोले- 'देवी जी शर्म करो'

2 मार्च 2018

Sanjay Kapoor shares throwback picture with Sridevi
Bollywood

श्रीदेवी के निधन के बाद संजय कपूर ने शेयर की थ्रोबैक पिक्चर, फोटो देख फैंस के आ जाएंगे आंसू

2 मार्च 2018

More in Bollywood

funeral pics of sridevi arjun kapoor stand with both sisters jhanvi and khusi

रेखा को देख खुद को रोक नहीं पाई जाह्नवी और खुशी, लिपटकर रोईं तो अर्जुन कपूर ने बहनों को संभाला

28 फरवरी 2018

last journey Sridevi wrapped in tricolour and cremated with state honours
Bollywood

PHOTOS: श्रीदेवी की अंतिम यात्रा खत्म, थोड़ी ही देर में पार्थिव शरीर को दी जाएगी मुखाग्नि

28 फरवरी 2018

arjun jhanvi and khusi kapoor along with sridevi in her last journey
Bollywood

VIDEO: अंतिम संस्कार से पहले मां को निहारती रह गईं जाह्नवी-खुशी, अर्जुन कपूर कंधा देने सबसे आगे आए

2 मार्च 2018

Jhanvi and Khushi kapoor first reaction after seeing Sridevi dead body
Bollywood

श्रीदेवी का पार्थिव शरीर देखते ही जाह्नवी और खुशी का हुआ ऐसा हाल, चिल्लाने लगीं अम्मा अम्मा..

1 मार्च 2018

sridevi dead body first photo see here
Bollywood

श्रीदेवी के पार्थिव शरीर की पहली तस्वीर वायरल, 3 घंटे तक होंगे अंतिम दर्शन

28 फरवरी 2018

sridevi funeral video and saroj khan remembers sridevi reveals truth
Bollywood

जब श्रीदेवी ने सरोज खान को खाने के लिए दिया था घास, मिट्टी, पत्थर, ऐसे हुई थी आखिरी मुलाकात

2 मार्च 2018

sridevi daughter jhanvi kapoor wrote an open letter for her mom
Bollywood

बेटियों के लिए श्रीदेवी ने कुर्बान कर दिया था अपना करियर, अब सामने आया जाह्नवी का आखिरी खत

2 मार्च 2018

Arjun Kapoor Heads to Dubai and give statement about their relationship
Bollywood

श्रीदेवी की मौत के बाद अर्जुन कपूर का बड़ा बयान, सारे गिले-शिकवे भूल मां को लाने गए दुबई

27 फरवरी 2018

actress jacqueline fernandez smile at sridevi prayer meet and trolled
Bollywood

श्रीदेवी की प्रेयर मीट में हंसती दिखाई दी यह एक्ट्रेस, यूजर्स बोले- सम्मान करना सीखो

28 फरवरी 2018

boney kapoor write a emotional letter on twitter account
Bollywood

बोनी कपूर ने ट्विटर पर लिखा श्रीदेवी के लिए भावुक पत्र, पढ़कर हो जाएंगी आंखें नम

2 मार्च 2018

arjun kapoor lost his mother second time but stand with his family
Bollywood

एक बार फिर अर्जुन कपूर ने खोई अपनी मां, सारी कड़वाहट भूल बहनों को हर कदम पर संभाला

2 मार्च 2018

Amitabh bachchan shares poetry on twitter narrated by Javed Akhtar at sridevi funeral
Bollywood

श्रीदेवी के अंतिम संस्कार के दौरान जावेद अख्तर ने अमिताभ को सुनाया ऐसा शेर, आंख में ले आएगा पानी

1 मार्च 2018

bollywood celebrities arrive at Celebration Sports Club to pay last respects to Sridevi
Bollywood

श्रीदेवी को देख रो पड़ीं विद्या बालन, दुल्हन की तरह सजाया गया है पार्थिव शरीर

2 मार्च 2018

last night sridevi dead body reached mumbai know how to react arjun kapoor and jhanvi

मां के शव को देख जाह्नवी और खुशी का हुआ बुरा हाल, बहनों को रोता नहीं देख पाए अर्जुन कपूर

2 मार्च 2018

Sridevi Funeral live Update sridevi to be cremated with state honours
Bollywood

श्रीदेवी का राजकीय सम्मान के साथ हुआ अंतिम संस्कार, नम आंखों से लोगों ने दी विदाई

2 मार्च 2018

sridevi funeral, first female superstar sridevi unseen photos
Bollywood

अंतिम संस्कार से पहले इन 15 दुर्लभ तस्वीरों में देखिए 'एक थी श्रीदेवी'

1 मार्च 2018

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.