बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a9928024f1c1b28428b820c","slug":"bollywood-actor-amitabh-bachchan-holika-dahan-at-his-resident","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092e\u093f\u0924\u093e\u092d \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0918\u0930 \u0939\u094b\u0932\u093f\u0915\u093e \u0926\u0939\u0928, \u092c\u093f\u0917 \u092c\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u092a\u094b\u0924\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0917\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0917\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
अमिताभ बच्चन के घर होलिका दहन, बिग बी ने पोती को लगाया गुलाल
एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Fri, 02 Mar 2018 04:27 PM IST
देशभर में होली धूमधाम से मनाई जा रही है। बॉलीवुड अभिनेता अमिताभ बच्चन के घर पर होलिका दहन कार्यक्रम का आयोजन किया गया। उनके घर में होलिका दहन के वक्त परिवार के सदस्य मौजूद रहे।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5a9928024f1c1b28428b820c","slug":"bollywood-actor-amitabh-bachchan-holika-dahan-at-his-resident","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092e\u093f\u0924\u093e\u092d \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0918\u0930 \u0939\u094b\u0932\u093f\u0915\u093e \u0926\u0939\u0928, \u092c\u093f\u0917 \u092c\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u092a\u094b\u0924\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0917\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0917\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a9928024f1c1b28428b820c","slug":"bollywood-actor-amitabh-bachchan-holika-dahan-at-his-resident","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092e\u093f\u0924\u093e\u092d \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0918\u0930 \u0939\u094b\u0932\u093f\u0915\u093e \u0926\u0939\u0928, \u092c\u093f\u0917 \u092c\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u092a\u094b\u0924\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0917\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0917\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a9928024f1c1b28428b820c","slug":"bollywood-actor-amitabh-bachchan-holika-dahan-at-his-resident","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092e\u093f\u0924\u093e\u092d \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0918\u0930 \u0939\u094b\u0932\u093f\u0915\u093e \u0926\u0939\u0928, \u092c\u093f\u0917 \u092c\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u092a\u094b\u0924\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0917\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0917\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a9928024f1c1b28428b820c","slug":"bollywood-actor-amitabh-bachchan-holika-dahan-at-his-resident","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092e\u093f\u0924\u093e\u092d \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0918\u0930 \u0939\u094b\u0932\u093f\u0915\u093e \u0926\u0939\u0928, \u092c\u093f\u0917 \u092c\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u092a\u094b\u0924\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0917\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0917\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a9928024f1c1b28428b820c","slug":"bollywood-actor-amitabh-bachchan-holika-dahan-at-his-resident","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092e\u093f\u0924\u093e\u092d \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0918\u0930 \u0939\u094b\u0932\u093f\u0915\u093e \u0926\u0939\u0928, \u092c\u093f\u0917 \u092c\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u092a\u094b\u0924\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0917\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0917\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
क्लिक करें
Add to Home Screen
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.