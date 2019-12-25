शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   bigg boss 13 vikas gupta could be evict from the house in this week

Bigg Boss 13: क्रिसमस सेलिब्रेशन के बीच घरवालों को लगेगा तगड़ा झटका, ये कंटेस्टेंट हो जाएगा बाहर

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Wed, 25 Dec 2019 03:27 PM IST
bigg boss 13
1 of 5
bigg boss 13 - फोटो : voot
बिग बॉस 13 में पिछले हफ्ते जो कुछ हुआ उससे दर्शकों की उत्सुकता बढ़ गई है। दर्शक देखना चाहते हैं कि अब रश्मि देसाई और सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला का ये रिश्ता कहां तक पहुंचता है । इस हफ्ते घर से कोई भी आउट नहीं हुआ है । सलमान खान ने वीकेंड के वार में बताया था कि अरहान और मधुरिमा बॉटम 2 में हैं और अगले हफ्ते इसका फैसला होगा । 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
कैसे चलेगा व्यापार, किसी मिलेगी तरक्की और किसे मिलेगा प्यार, जानिये ज्योतिषाचार्य से
Register Now!
विज्ञापन
bigg boss 13 vikas gupta salman khan sidharth shukla manisha sharma
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP

Recommended

बॉलीवुड हसीनाएं
Bollywood

गुजरे जमाने की ये पांच हसीनाएं अब लगने लगी हैं ऐसी, मीनाक्षी शेषाद्रि को तो पहचानना हो रहा मुश्किल

25 दिसंबर 2019

स्वामी ओम, सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला
Television

बिग बॉस के इस एक्स कंटेस्टेंट ने सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला को बताया स्वामी ओम, आसिम रियाज को बताया विनर

25 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
छात्रों के विकास को सुनिश्चित करता इनवर्टिस का इंटरनेशनल स्टूडेंट ऐंड फैकल्टी एक्सचेंज प्रोग्राम
Invertis University (Advertorial)

छात्रों के विकास को सुनिश्चित करता इनवर्टिस का इंटरनेशनल स्टूडेंट ऐंड फैकल्टी एक्सचेंज प्रोग्राम
Aishwarya Rai, salman khan
Bollywood

इस वजह से खत्म हो गया था सलमान और ऐश्वर्या का रिश्ता, अभिनेत्री ने बताया था एक-एक सच

25 दिसंबर 2019

अक्षय कुमार और परेश रावल
Bollywood

अक्षय कुमार के साथ फिर नजर आएंगे परेश रावल, इन दो सुपरहिट फिल्मों के सीक्वल का किया एलान

25 दिसंबर 2019

गौतम गुलाटी
Bollywood

Bigg Boss 13: घर में होगी शो के पुराने विनर की एंट्री, घरवालों के साथ करेंगे ये खास काम

25 दिसंबर 2019

Ajay Devgn
Bollywood

अजय की 'अनसंग वॉरियर' की सूची में जुड़ा एक और नाम, बहराइच के इस योद्धा पर बनाएंगे अगली फिल्म

25 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

फातिमा सना शेख
Bollywood

2020 में धमाल मचाने के लिए तैयार हैं फातिमा, इन तीन फिल्मों से देंगी बॉक्स ऑफिस पर दस्तक

25 दिसंबर 2019

Rakhi Sawant
Bollywood

शादी की खबरों के बाद अब TikTok वीडियो बनाकर लाइमलाइट लूट रहीं राखी, CAA और NRC पर दिया ये बयान

25 दिसंबर 2019

छात्रों के विकास को सुनिश्चित करता इनवर्टिस का इंटरनेशनल स्टूडेंट ऐंड फैकल्टी एक्सचेंज प्रोग्राम
Invertis University (Advertorial)

छात्रों के विकास को सुनिश्चित करता इनवर्टिस का इंटरनेशनल स्टूडेंट ऐंड फैकल्टी एक्सचेंज प्रोग्राम
विज्ञापन
जायरा वसीम, विक्की कौशल, अक्षय कुमार
Bollywood

Year Ender 2019: विवादों भरा रहा बॉलीवुड का ये साल, विवेक ने ऐश्वर्या पर शेयर किया था मीम

25 दिसंबर 2019

anup jalota
Bollywood

बिग बॉस के इस एक्स कंटेस्टेंट को पहचान पाए? 37 साल छोटी लड़की के साथ रचा था प्यार का झूठा खेल

25 दिसंबर 2019

bollywood
Bollywood

इन हीरोइनों की मां लाइम लाइट से रहती हैं दूर, खूबसूरती में देती हैं बेटियों को भी टक्कर

25 दिसंबर 2019

सलमान खान और सुदीप
Bollywood

100 करोड़ क्लब में शामिल हुई दबंग 3, फिल्म के विलेन सुदीप को सलमान ने दिया ये तोहफा

25 दिसंबर 2019

मोना सिंह
Television

सलमान के जन्मदिन पर इस अभिनेत्री के घर बजेगी शहनाई, यहां जानिए उनके पांच मुख्य किरदार

25 दिसंबर 2019

Savitri Gemini Ganesan
Bollywood

नशा-अकेलापन और प्यार की तड़प ने ले ली सावित्री की जान, जिसके लिए छोड़ा परिवार उसने भी नहीं दिया साथ

25 दिसंबर 2019

सलमान, शाहरुख
Bollywood

जानें क्यों सलमान खान ने बदला अपना बर्थडे प्लान, शाहरुख सहित ये सितारे होंगे जश्न में शामिल

25 दिसंबर 2019

sapna choudhary
Bollywood

बिग बॉस 11 के बाद से इतना बदल गया सपना चौधरी का लुक, ठाठ-बाट देख यकीन नहीं कर पाएंगे

25 दिसंबर 2019

naushad
Bollywood

पिता के डर से बंबई में 'दर्जी' बने रहे नौशाद, निकाह के समय भी नहीं बताई थी संगीतकार होने की सच्चाई

25 दिसंबर 2019

सलमान खान, परेश रावल
Bollywood

ट्रोल हुए परेश, दबंग 3 के कलेक्शन पर सलमान का बयान, दीपिका ने मांगा कार्तिक से गिफ्ट, पांच खबरें

25 दिसंबर 2019

करण और टियारा
Television

महीनों से अलग रह रहे TV के इस कपल का हो गया तलाक, तीन साल भी नहीं टिक पाई शादी

25 दिसंबर 2019

शहनाज, विशाल
Television

Bigg Boss 13: 'मंगल ग्रह' पर पानी के लिए भिड़े विशाल और शहनाज, बोलीं- 'तू ऊपर क्यों चढ़ रहा है'

25 दिसंबर 2019

siddhant chaturvedi
Bollywood

सिद्धांत चतुर्वेदी की बदली किस्मत, दीपिका- अनन्या के बाद इस अभिनेत्री के साथ फिल्म में आएंगे नजर

25 दिसंबर 2019

christmas party
Bollywood

करीना और अर्पिता खान की क्रिसमस पार्टी की तस्वीरें, आलिया के गले में हाथ डाले घूमते दिखे रणबीर

25 दिसंबर 2019

bigg boss 13
bigg boss 13 - फोटो : voot
bigg boss 13
bigg boss 13 - फोटो : voot
Vikas Gupta
Vikas Gupta - फोटो : voot
Madhurima Tuli and Vikas Gupta
Madhurima Tuli and Vikas Gupta - फोटो : voot
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

दिसंबर के आखिरी हफ्ते में मारुति,होंडा,महिंद्रा समेत कई वाहन कंपनियों ने दी कार मॉडल्स पर भारी छूट

दिसंबर 2019 के आखिरी हफ्ते में अगर आप नई कार खरीदने की सोच रहे हैं तो मौका एकदम सही है। क्योंकि देश की नामी कंपनियां अपने कार मॉडल्स पर भारी छूट दे रही हैं।

25 दिसंबर 2019

concept pic 3:04

जब नवाज शरीफ को अटल जी और दिलीप कुमार ने फोन पर फटकारा

25 दिसंबर 2019

अदा शर्मा 1:10

जिंगल बेल्स की धुन पर 'कमांडो 3' की अभिनेत्री अदा शर्मा के कथक का वीडियो वायरल

25 दिसंबर 2019

business news including aadhaar pan card linking necessary till 31 december 2019 3:17

छह दिन बाद रद्दी हो सकता है आपका पैन कार्ड, देखें कारोबार की बड़ी खबरें

25 दिसंबर 2019

क्रिसमस 1:43

एलओसी पर भारतीय सेना और गोवा में ट्रैफिक पुलिस का क्रिसमस सेलिब्रेशन

25 दिसंबर 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited