Bigg Boss 13: आखिर कौन हैं हिमांशी खुराना, जिनके घर में आने पर शहनाज फूट-फूटकर रोई थीं

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sun, 10 Nov 2019 11:55 AM IST
himanshi khurana
1 of 5
himanshi khurana - फोटो : social media
सलमान खान के चर्चित रियलिटी शो 'बिग बॉस 13' में कई सारी वाइल्ड कार्ड एंट्री हुई। इसके बाद से शो में कई नए मोड़ आए हैं । शो में जो कंटेस्टेंट सबसे ज्यादा चर्चा में बनी हुई हैं वो पंजाबी सिंगर हिमांशी खुराना हैं । हिमांशी की शहनाज गिल के साथ कॉन्ट्रोवर्सी हुई थी । हिमांशी के घर में एंट्री करने के बाद शहनाज को काफी बुरा लगा था और वो घर से बाहर जाना चाहती थीं । 
 
himanshi khurana bigg boss 13
himanshi khurana
himanshi khurana - फोटो : social media
Himanshi Khurana and Shehnaz Kaur Gill
Himanshi Khurana and Shehnaz Kaur Gill - फोटो : file photo
हिमांशी खुराना
हिमांशी खुराना - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
himashi khurana
himashi khurana - फोटो : social media
हिमांशी खुराना
हिमांशी खुराना - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
