बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a9004334f1c1bbd218b4bc4","slug":"big-news-minor-girl-contestant-father-supports-singer-papon","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u093e\u092a\u094b\u0928 \u0935\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0926 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0915\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0928, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947- '\u0915\u0941\u091b \u092d\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928 \u092c\u0942\u091d\u0915\u0930 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0917\u092f\u093e'","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
पापोन विवाद पर बच्ची के पिता का बड़ा बयान, बोले- 'कुछ भी जान बूझकर नहीं किया गया'
एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Fri, 23 Feb 2018 06:25 PM IST
फेमस सिंगर पापोन विवादों में फंस गए है। पापोन ने सोशल मीडिया पर एक वीडियो शेयर किया था जिसमें वह एक नाबालिक बच्ची को किस करते हुए दिखाई दे रहे हैं। इस वीडियो के वायरल होते ही सिंगर पापोन के खिलाफ नेशनल कमीशन फॉर प्रोटेक्शन ऑफ चाइल्ड राइट में शिकायत दर्ज की गई है। यहां तक की सोशल मीडिया पर उन्हें ट्रोल भी किया जा रहा है। इसी बीच बच्ची के पिता का बयान सामने आया है जो बेहद चौंकाने वाला है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5a9004334f1c1bbd218b4bc4","slug":"big-news-minor-girl-contestant-father-supports-singer-papon","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u093e\u092a\u094b\u0928 \u0935\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0926 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0915\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0928, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947- '\u0915\u0941\u091b \u092d\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928 \u092c\u0942\u091d\u0915\u0930 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0917\u092f\u093e'","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a9004334f1c1bbd218b4bc4","slug":"big-news-minor-girl-contestant-father-supports-singer-papon","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u093e\u092a\u094b\u0928 \u0935\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0926 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0915\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0928, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947- '\u0915\u0941\u091b \u092d\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928 \u092c\u0942\u091d\u0915\u0930 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0917\u092f\u093e'","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a9004334f1c1bbd218b4bc4","slug":"big-news-minor-girl-contestant-father-supports-singer-papon","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u093e\u092a\u094b\u0928 \u0935\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0926 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0915\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0928, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947- '\u0915\u0941\u091b \u092d\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928 \u092c\u0942\u091d\u0915\u0930 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0917\u092f\u093e'","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a9004334f1c1bbd218b4bc4","slug":"big-news-minor-girl-contestant-father-supports-singer-papon","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u093e\u092a\u094b\u0928 \u0935\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0926 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0915\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0928, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947- '\u0915\u0941\u091b \u092d\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928 \u092c\u0942\u091d\u0915\u0930 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0917\u092f\u093e'","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
क्लिक करें
Add to Home Screen
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.