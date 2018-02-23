शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   Big news Minor girl contestant father supports singer Papon

पापोन विवाद पर बच्ची के पिता का बड़ा बयान, बोले- 'कुछ भी जान बूझकर नहीं किया गया'

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Fri, 23 Feb 2018 06:25 PM IST
Big news Minor girl contestant father supports singer Papon
1 of 4
फेमस सिंगर पापोन विवादों में फंस गए है। पापोन ने सोशल मीडिया पर एक वीडियो शेयर किया था जिसमें वह एक नाबालिक बच्ची को किस करते हुए दिखाई दे रहे हैं। इस वीडियो के वायरल होते ही सिंगर पापोन के खिलाफ नेशनल कमीशन फॉर प्रोटेक्शन ऑफ चाइल्ड राइट में शिकायत दर्ज की गई है। यहां तक की सोशल मीडिया पर उन्हें ट्रोल भी किया जा रहा है। इसी बीच बच्ची के पिता का बयान सामने आया है जो बेहद चौंकाने वाला है। 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
papon‬ ‪the voice india kids‬‬

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all entertainment news in Hindi related to bollywood news, Tv news, hollywood news, movie reviews etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from entertainment and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

Salman Khan reveals the real reason why everybody called him Bhai
Bollywood

30 साल बाद सलमान ने खोला सबसे बड़ा राज, बॉलीवुड इस बात से अब तक है अंजान

23 फरवरी 2018

Mahira Khan slams report of viral video incident with Javed Sheikh
Bollywood

जावेद के साथ KISS की कोशिश पर ट्रोल हुए VIDEO को लेकर माहिरा ने कही बड़ी बात

23 फरवरी 2018

Holi Bhojpuri Song 2018 - Khesari Lal Yadav new holi song bhatar aiehe holi ke baad has been viral
Bollywood

भोजपुरी सुपरस्टार का होली से पहले फैंस को तोहफा, दो दिन में देखने वालों का आंकड़ा दो लाख पार

23 फरवरी 2018

singer papon kissed a minor girl during facebook live video viral
Bollywood

नाबालिग लड़की को Kiss करने पर सिंगर पापोन पर हुआ केस, Video और तस्वीरें आईं सामने

23 फरवरी 2018

This Is how Kajol And Ajay Devgn Will Celebrate Their Wedding Anniversary In Singapore
Bollywood

काजोल और अजय देवगन की शादी का सच आया सामने, फिल्म रिलीज से पहले एक्ट्रेस ने कह दी बड़ी बात

23 फरवरी 2018

Priyanka Chopra terminate her contract with the Nirav Modi brand
Bollywood

PNB घोटालाः नीरव मोदी के साथ प्रियंका ने तोड़े सभी कॉन्ट्रेक्ट, नोटिस को लेकर रहीं चर्चा में

23 फरवरी 2018

More in Bollywood

singer Papon trolled after accused of forcibly kissing a minor girl
Bollywood

नाबालिग को जबरदस्ती KISS करते ही ट्रोल हुए सिंगर पापोन, यूजर्स ने कर डाली जानवर से तुलना

23 फरवरी 2018

actrss whose never seen with salman khan in a film
Bollywood

सलमान खान के साथ काम नहीं करना चाहतीं ये 7 हीरोइन! नहीं की कभी कोई फिल्म

23 फरवरी 2018

Salman Khan about his marriage i cant afford it
Bollywood

इस काम के लिए सलमान खान के पास नहीं हैं पैसे, जानें करोड़ों कमाने वाले सुपरस्टार का बड़ा बयान

23 फरवरी 2018

actress urvashi rautela troll on social media for her dress
Bollywood

PHOTOS: रेड ड्रेस में उर्वशी रौतेला दिखीं कुछ ऐसी, सोशल मीडिया पर यूजर्स ने पूछे सवाल

23 फरवरी 2018

Emraan Hashmi Film Captain Nawab Shooting Stalled Till It Gets Government Clearance
Bollywood

भारत-पाकिस्तान के रिश्तों के कारण अटकी इस सुपरस्टार की फिल्म, वजह कहीं सरकार तो नहीं?

23 फरवरी 2018

Bollywood singer Papon accused of forcibly kissing a minor girl
Bollywood

बच्ची को जबरदस्ती किस कर बुरे फंसे सिंगर पापोन, मोह-मोह के धागे से हुए थे फेमस

23 फरवरी 2018

Taapsee Pannu gets disappointed over life's uncertainty, big b Amitabh Bachchan agrees
Bollywood

तापसी पन्नू की किस परेशानी के जवाब में बिग बी लिख बैठे 'मी टू', आप भी जानें...

23 फरवरी 2018

salman khan has no time for suraj barjatya son' avnish
Bollywood

बाप ने किया था सुपरहिट, बेटे को टाइम नहीं दे रहें सलमान खान, यह है बड़ी वजह

23 फरवरी 2018

actress raima sen says to get film dont sleep with the director

हीरोइन का बॉलीवुड पर चौंकाने वाल बयान- 'न्यूकमर्स फिल्म पाने के लिए...'

23 फरवरी 2018

ram gopal varma may land up in jail for shooting his new controversial film in hyderabad
Bollywood

God Sex and Truth: अगर सच में ऐसा हुआ तो रामगोपाल वर्मा का जेल जाना तय

23 फरवरी 2018

actress sunny leone to work in south film industry
Bollywood

बॉलीवुड छोड़ अब यहां काम करने जा रहीं सनी लियोनी, इस काम से है बहुत प्यार

23 फरवरी 2018

Bigg Boss Kannada 5 sets completely destroyed with massive fire
Bollywood

फिनाले के कुछ दिन बाद ही बिग बॉस के सेट से आई बुरी खबर, मेकर्स को लगा 9 करोड़ रुपए का चूना

23 फरवरी 2018

rajinikanth and akshay kumar 2.0 makers want a diwali release
Bollywood

450 करोड़ में बनी यह फिल्म दीवाली पर होगी रिलीज, आमिर भी पीछे हटने के मूड में नहीं

23 फरवरी 2018

birthday special karan singh grover life facts
Bollywood

B'day Spl: करण ग्रोवर ने दिया धोखा तो पत्नी ने सेट पर जड़ा था तमाचा, 2 साल बाद बिपाशा से की शादी

23 फरवरी 2018

Sonam Kapoor reveals her scenes were removed to make film shorter from Akshay Kumar starrer Padman
Bollywood

PADMAN के हिट होते ही सामने आया सोनम का दर्द, कैमरे के सामने बड़ा खुलासा

23 फरवरी 2018

virat kohli shared a picture on social media gone viral
Bollywood

सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हुई विराट-अनुष्का की इस फोटो से उठा पर्दा, जानिए क्या है हकीकत

23 फरवरी 2018

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.