पवन सिंह से मतभेदों पर यूजर ने किया रानी चटर्जी को ट्रोल तो बोलीं- 'वो क्या भगवान हैं जो...'

आज फेसबुक ने याद दिलाया मेरी पे हली प्रोफ़ाइल फोटो #thanks #socialsite पुरानी यादों को ताज़ा करने के लिए #marathilook #profilepictures #facebook #instagram #fam

A post shared by Rani Chatterjee Official (@ranichatterjeeofficial) on Nov 16, 2019 at 11:09pm PST