शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   bengali actress nusrat jahan visit market and bought eggs and vegetables

घर से बाहर अंडे और सब्जियां खरीदने निकलीं नुसरत जहां, दुकानवालों से कहा- सही दाम पर बेचो

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sat, 28 Mar 2020 04:22 PM IST
nusrat jahan
1 of 5
nusrat jahan - फोटो : social media
टीएमसी सांसद और बंगाली एक्ट्रेस नुसरत जहां ने खुद को क्वारंटीन कर रखा है। हालांकि वो सोशल मीडिया के जरिए अपने फैंस से जुड़ी हुई हैं। हाल ही में नुसरत कुछ समय के लिए घर से बाहर निकलीं और उन्होंने सब्जियां-अंडे खरीदे। सामान खरीदने के दौरान नुसरत ने मास्क लगाया हुआ है। नुसरत की ये तस्वीरें सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रही हैं। 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
nusrat jahan coronavirus
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP

Recommended

akshay kumar with pm modi
Bollywood

#LadengeCoronaSe: पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी की मुहिम को मिला अक्षय कुमार का साथ, दान किए 25 करोड़ रुपये

28 मार्च 2020

Shehnaz Kaur Gill
Television

'मुझसे शादी करोगे' को लेकर शहनाज का बड़ा बयान, बोलीं- 'ये शो जिंदगी की सबसे बड़ी गलती'

28 मार्च 2020

विज्ञापन
छात्रों के कौशल को सम्मानित करता इंवर्टिस यूनिवर्सिटी का ये खास आयोजन
Invertis University (Advertorial)

छात्रों के कौशल को सम्मानित करता इंवर्टिस यूनिवर्सिटी का ये खास आयोजन
फिल्म राम राज्य का एक दृष्य
Bollywood

रामायण और महाभारत से पहले घर बैठे ऐसे देखें 77 साल पुरानी फिल्म 'राम राज्य', अमेरिका में हुआ था प्रीमियर

28 मार्च 2020

भाजपा सांसद हेमा मालिनी
Bollywood

कोरोना वायरस की मार झेल रहे मजदूरों की मदद के लिए हेमा मालिनी भी आईं आगे, मंदिर- मस्जिदों से की ये अपील

28 मार्च 2020

नवरात्र में कराएं कामाख्या बगलामुखी कवच का पाठ व हवन, पाएं कर्ज मुक्ति एवं शत्रुओं से छुटकारा
Astrology Services

नवरात्र में कराएं कामाख्या बगलामुखी कवच का पाठ व हवन, पाएं कर्ज मुक्ति एवं शत्रुओं से छुटकारा
himanshi khurana
Television

बिना मेकअप के दिखीं 'बिग बॉस 13' की ये कंटेस्टेंट, लॉकडाउन के बीच बना रहीं रोटियां

28 मार्च 2020

4 thieves
Web Series

इस कोरोना काल में एक और ओटीटी ने ली गहरी सांस, नजर में आने के लिए उतारे ये 'चार चोर'

28 मार्च 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

pulkit kriti
Bollywood

सलमान खान के एक्स जीजा को डेट कर रहीं ये अभिनेत्री, शादी को लेकर बोलीं- 'वो अभी बच्चा है और...'

28 मार्च 2020

सर्कस
Television

31 साल बाद दूरदर्शन पर फिर सर्कस करेंगे शाहरुख खान, जानें कब और कैसे देख सकेंगे टीवी शो

28 मार्च 2020

छात्रों के कौशल को सम्मानित करता इंवर्टिस यूनिवर्सिटी का ये खास आयोजन
Invertis University (Advertorial)

छात्रों के कौशल को सम्मानित करता इंवर्टिस यूनिवर्सिटी का ये खास आयोजन
विज्ञापन
केंद्रीय मंत्री प्रकाश जावड़ेकर
Bollywood

रामायण देखते हुए केंद्रीय मंत्री प्रकाश जावड़ेकर ने साझा की तस्वीर, अभिनेता की बेटी ने किया कटाक्ष

28 मार्च 2020

shows
Television

अब टीवी पर दिखेगी हॉटस्टार की ये वेब सीरीज, 'राधाकृष्ण' का भी होगा आगमन

28 मार्च 2020

नवरात्र में कराएं कामाख्या बगलामुखी कवच का पाठ व हवन, पाएं कर्ज मुक्ति एवं शत्रुओं से छुटकारा
Astrology Services

नवरात्र में कराएं कामाख्या बगलामुखी कवच का पाठ व हवन, पाएं कर्ज मुक्ति एवं शत्रुओं से छुटकारा
Neeraj Pandey and Special Ops
Bollywood

एनएसए अजीत डोभाल से मुलाकात के सवाल पर ये बोले नीरज पांडे, 'स्पेशल ऑप्स' के दूसरे सीजन की तैयारी

28 मार्च 2020

सनी देओल
Bollywood

बिग बी की हिट फिल्म का सनी देओल की फिल्म में लगा तड़का, बिना देखे दुश्मन पर पड़ेगा ढाई का किलो हाथ

28 मार्च 2020

padma khanna
Television

अमिताभ की हीरोइन रह चुकीं 'रामायण' की 'कैकेयी', जानें 33 साल बाद क्या कर रहीं?

28 मार्च 2020

Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma, Akanksha Puri
Bollywood

पारस छाबड़ा पर फिर फूटा आकांक्षा का गुस्सा, कहा- वो झूठ बोल रहा है और माहिरा को...

28 मार्च 2020

tom hanks
Hollywood

'फॉरेस्ट गंप' अभिनेता टॉम हैंक्स ने जीती कोरोना से जंग, पत्नी रीटा के साथ की घर वापसी

28 मार्च 2020

Arun Govil
Television

'रामायण' के दोबारा शुरू होने पर टीवी के 'राम' अरुण गोविल का बयान, बोले- 'इसके पीछे ईश्वर का ही...'

28 मार्च 2020

अनुष्का शर्मा और विराट कोहली
Bollywood

अनुष्का शर्मा ने पति विराट कोहली का किया हेयरकट, सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हुआ वीडियो

28 मार्च 2020

dipika chikhalia
Television

सीता के रोल के लिए रामानंद सागर ने रखी थी ये शर्त, तब हुआ था दीपिका का सेलेक्शन

28 मार्च 2020

priyanka chopra
Bollywood

मां बनने को लेकर आया प्रियंका चोपड़ा का बयान, कहा- मैं इस साल...

28 मार्च 2020

Vikcy Kaushal and Sunny Kaushal
Bollywood

पहचानिए आखिर कौन है ये मशहूर अभिनेता? इंस्टाग्राम पर छोटे भाई के साथ शेयर की बचपन की तस्वीर

28 मार्च 2020

Ramayan
Television

'रामायण' में राम के किरदार के ऑडिशन में रिजेक्ट हो गए थे अरुण गोविल, लेकिन ऐसे बदला रामानंद सागर का फैसला

28 मार्च 2020

Suzzanne Khan
Bollywood

ऋतिक के घर में ऐसे समय बिता रही हैं पूर्व पत्नी सुजैन खान, तस्वीरें साझा कर दिखाया 'वर्क प्लेस'

28 मार्च 2020

nusrat jahan
nusrat jahan - फोटो : social media
nusrat jahan
nusrat jahan - फोटो : social media
nusrat jahan
nusrat jahan - फोटो : social media
नुसरत जहां
नुसरत जहां - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
Nusrat Jahan
Nusrat Jahan - फोटो : social media
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited