अगस्त्य ही नहीं नव्या-आराध्या के साथ भी बेहद कूल हैं अमिताभ बच्चन, देखें तस्वीरें

{"_id":"5ec7b7ba8ebc3e904359f371","slug":"amitabh-bachchan-with-grandchildren-navya-agastya-and-aaradhya","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0917\u0938\u094d\u0924\u094d\u092f \u0939\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0928\u0935\u094d\u092f\u093e-\u0906\u0930\u093e\u0927\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u092d\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u0939\u0926 \u0915\u0942\u0932 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0905\u092e\u093f\u0924\u093e\u092d \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0928, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
अमिताभ बच्चन, अगस्त्य और नव्या
- फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
अमिताभ बच्चन, नव्या नवेली
- फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
अमिताभ, अभिषेक, आराध्या
- फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
बच्चन परिवार
- फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
अमिताभ बच्चन
- फोटो : सोशल मीडिया