अमिताभ बच्चन का ट्विटर अकाउंट हैक और गिरीश कर्नाड के अंतिम संस्कार सहित ये हैं मनोरंजन की बड़ी खबरें

{"_id":"5cfefcf9bdec2207014a29cc","slug":"amitabh-bachchan-twitter-hacked-and-girish-karnad-cremation-top-entertainment-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092e\u093f\u0924\u093e\u092d \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u091f\u094d\u0935\u093f\u091f\u0930 \u0905\u0915\u093e\u0909\u0902\u091f \u0939\u0948\u0915 \u0914\u0930 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u0940\u0936 \u0915\u0930\u094d\u0928\u093e\u0921 \u0915\u0947 \u0905\u0902\u0924\u093f\u092e \u0938\u0902\u0938\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u0939\u093f\u0924 \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092e\u0928\u094b\u0930\u0902\u091c\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0916\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Amitabh Bachchan, Girish Karnad
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"5cfefcf9bdec2207014a29cc","slug":"amitabh-bachchan-twitter-hacked-and-girish-karnad-cremation-top-entertainment-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092e\u093f\u0924\u093e\u092d \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u091f\u094d\u0935\u093f\u091f\u0930 \u0905\u0915\u093e\u0909\u0902\u091f \u0939\u0948\u0915 \u0914\u0930 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u0940\u0936 \u0915\u0930\u094d\u0928\u093e\u0921 \u0915\u0947 \u0905\u0902\u0924\u093f\u092e \u0938\u0902\u0938\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u0939\u093f\u0924 \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092e\u0928\u094b\u0930\u0902\u091c\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0916\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
anushka sharma
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5cfefcf9bdec2207014a29cc","slug":"amitabh-bachchan-twitter-hacked-and-girish-karnad-cremation-top-entertainment-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092e\u093f\u0924\u093e\u092d \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u091f\u094d\u0935\u093f\u091f\u0930 \u0905\u0915\u093e\u0909\u0902\u091f \u0939\u0948\u0915 \u0914\u0930 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u0940\u0936 \u0915\u0930\u094d\u0928\u093e\u0921 \u0915\u0947 \u0905\u0902\u0924\u093f\u092e \u0938\u0902\u0938\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u0939\u093f\u0924 \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092e\u0928\u094b\u0930\u0902\u091c\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0916\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Pa Ranjith
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"5cfefcf9bdec2207014a29cc","slug":"amitabh-bachchan-twitter-hacked-and-girish-karnad-cremation-top-entertainment-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092e\u093f\u0924\u093e\u092d \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u091f\u094d\u0935\u093f\u091f\u0930 \u0905\u0915\u093e\u0909\u0902\u091f \u0939\u0948\u0915 \u0914\u0930 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u0940\u0936 \u0915\u0930\u094d\u0928\u093e\u0921 \u0915\u0947 \u0905\u0902\u0924\u093f\u092e \u0938\u0902\u0938\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u0939\u093f\u0924 \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092e\u0928\u094b\u0930\u0902\u091c\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0916\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Ananya Pandey
- फोटो : instagram
{"_id":"5cfefcf9bdec2207014a29cc","slug":"amitabh-bachchan-twitter-hacked-and-girish-karnad-cremation-top-entertainment-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092e\u093f\u0924\u093e\u092d \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u091f\u094d\u0935\u093f\u091f\u0930 \u0905\u0915\u093e\u0909\u0902\u091f \u0939\u0948\u0915 \u0914\u0930 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u0940\u0936 \u0915\u0930\u094d\u0928\u093e\u0921 \u0915\u0947 \u0905\u0902\u0924\u093f\u092e \u0938\u0902\u0938\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u0939\u093f\u0924 \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092e\u0928\u094b\u0930\u0902\u091c\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0916\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Girish Karnad
- फोटो : social media