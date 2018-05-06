शहर चुनें

फॉलोवर्स वाले ट्वीट के बाद ट्रोलर्स के निशाने पर बिग बी, बोले 'जया ने दिया 50 मिलियन का टार्गेट'

एंटरटेंनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sun, 06 May 2018 12:39 PM IST
बॉलीवुड के महानायक ने कुछ दिन पहले ट्विटर पर फॉलोवर्स की संख्या को लेकर ट्वीट किया था। जिसमें उन्होंने फैंस से अपने नंबर्स बढा़ने की बात कही थी। इस ट्वीट के वायरल होने बाद अमिताभ बच्चन यूजर्स के निशाने पर आ गए हैं। 
