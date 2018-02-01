अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   amitabh bachchan goodbye to twitter for reducing followers these are the reasons

जानिए क्यों घट गए अमिताभ के फॉलोअर्स, ट्विटर से कहना पड़ा अलविदा

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Thu, 01 Feb 2018 08:37 PM IST
amitabh bachchan goodbye to twitter for reducing followers these are the reasons
1 of 4
बॉलीवुड के महानायक अमिताभ बच्चन उन एक्टर्स में से हैं जो सोशल नेटवर्किंग साइट ट्विटर पर काफी एक्टिव हैं लेकिन फिलहाल वह ट्विटर छोड़ने के मूड में हैं। अमिताभ बच्चन ने देर रात ट्वीट कर अपनी नाराजगी जाहिर की है। अमिताभ ने ट्विटर पर आरोप लगाया है कि उसने उनके फॉलोअर्स घटा दिए हैं। अमिताभ के करीब 60 हजार फॉलोअर्स कम हुए हैं। अब उनके 3,29,02,320 फॉलोअर्स बचे हैं। न्यूयॉर्क टाइम्स के अनुसार कई ट्विटर अकाउंट से लाखों फॉलोअर्स गायब हैं। इनमें दुनियाभर के कई बड़े सेलेब्स के अकाउंट शामिल हैं। हो सकता है फेक अकाउंट्स पर हुई इसी कार्रवाई की वजह से अमिताभ के फॉलोअर्स की संख्या भी कम हो गई हो।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
amitabh bachchan shah rukh khan bollywood

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all entertainment news in Hindi related to bollywood news, Tv news, hollywood news, movie reviews etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from entertainment and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

Rose McGowan speak over harvey weinstein sexual harassing case stop callingit consensual
Bollywood

रेप के आरोप के बाद बौखलाईं हॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस, बोलीं- इसे 'सहमति' कहना बंद करो तुम

1 फरवरी 2018

fardeen khan was model and deepika was his in background
Bollywood

...जब एक्टर फरदीन खान के पीछे रैंप पर चली थी दीपिका, आज हैं बॉलीवुड की टॉप की एक्ट्रेस

1 फरवरी 2018

Ram Gopal verma tweets about his movie with Mia Malkova
Bollywood

'गॉड सेक्स एंड ट्रुथ' हो गई सुपरहीट, अब क्या किसी दूसरी पॉर्न स्टार को लॉन्च करेंगे राम गोपाल वर्मा

1 फरवरी 2018

Sanjay leela bhansali film Padmaavat Gets Leaked Online, Makers File Complaint At Cyber Cell
Bollywood

इंटरनेट पर 'पद्मावत' के लीक होते ही निर्माताओं में हड़कंप, 3 राज्यों में FIR

1 फरवरी 2018

Divya Khosla Kumar wants Yami Gautam to apologize to work in her new film Batti Gul Meter Chalu
Bollywood

यामी गौतम पर टूटा दुखों का पहाड़, चुकानी पड़ सकती है बड़ी कीमत

1 फरवरी 2018

Ranveer Singh reveals about her girlfriends
Bollywood

गर्लफ्रेंड्स को लेकर रणवीर सिंह का बड़ा खुलासा, 14 साल की उम्र में ही करने लगे थे ऐसे काम

1 फरवरी 2018

More in Bollywood

after padmaavat Sanjay Leela Bhansali to cast Deepika padukone Ranveer singh for his next
Bollywood

'पद्मावत' के बाद दीपिका-रणवीर को लेकर चौका मारेंगे भंसाली, किया बड़ा खुलासा

1 फरवरी 2018

Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Rajput oops moment caught on camera see Video
Bollywood

हसबैंड शाहिद के साथ मीरा का Oops मूमेंट, दुपट्टे ने ऐसे बिगाड़ा रोमांस का खेल, वायरल हो रहा VIDEO

1 फरवरी 2018

tv actor abhishek awasthi is getting marriage with ankita goswami
Bollywood

सलमान के स्टाइल में टीवी स्टार ने मंगेतर संग ‌खिंचवाई फोटो, राखी से खा चुका है थप्पड़

1 फरवरी 2018

Bhaagamathie box office collection in overseas
Bollywood

'बाहुबली' की देवसेना का दिखा जलवा, 5 दिन में कमाई 8 करोड़ के पार

1 फरवरी 2018

actor pulkit samrat film veerey ki wedding trailer out
Bollywood

...जब एक नाम से बन गईं दो फिल्में, विवाद खत्म होते ही लॉन्च हुआ एक फिल्म का ट्रेलर

1 फरवरी 2018

deepika padukone slapped a man at the age of 14 who tried to pull her
Bollywood

14 की उम्र में पैरेंट्स के सामने दीपिका पादुकोण ने किया था ऐसा काम, जानकर हैरान रह गए खिलजी

1 फरवरी 2018

sanjay leela bhansali film padmaavat will finally release in gujarat
Bollywood

बजट आते ही गुजरात में 'पद्मावत' रिलीज होने का रास्ता साफ, अब भंसाली के सामने नई मुश्किल

1 फरवरी 2018

padmaavat sanjay leela bhansali give answer of swara bhaskara open letter
Bollywood

'पद्मावत' पर लिखे ओपन लेटर पर पहली बार बोले भंसाली, स्वरा भास्कर को दिया करारा जवाब

1 फरवरी 2018

hina khan debut at lakme faishon week first project after bigg boss 11
Bollywood

बिग बॉस के बाद टीवी की इस बहू की खुली किस्मत, अब रैंप पर बिखेरेंगी जलवा

1 फरवरी 2018

Padmaavat row swara bhaskar reacts on vivek agnihotri comment
Bollywood

जब डायरेक्टर ने दी बस्तर जाने की सलाह, भड़कीं स्वरा भास्कर ने कह डाला 'नीच'

1 फरवरी 2018

Box office collection day 7 Padmaavat crosses 6 million dollars mark in North America
Bollywood

Box Office कलेक्शन: रोज नए रिकॉर्ड्स बना रही भंसाली की फिल्म 'पद्मावत', विदेशों में मचा दिया तहलका

1 फरवरी 2018

shocking amitabh bachchan goodbye to twitter

शाहरुख ने अमिताभ को पछाड़ा तो जताई नाराजगी, बोले- 'अलविदा कहने का वक्त आ गया'

1 फरवरी 2018

veere di wedding actor sonam kapoor is all set to get married with anand ahuja
Bollywood

एक महीने में दो बार दुल्हन बनेंगी सोनम कपूर, शहनाई भी बजेगी और शादी भी होगी

1 फरवरी 2018

sanjay leela bhansali is all set to work on his next film after padmaavat
Bollywood

'पद्मावत' के बाद अपनी इस बड़े बजट की फिल्म पर काम करेंगे भंसाली, ऐसा होगा थीम

1 फरवरी 2018

ranveer singh on khilji Kids used to look at me and start crying
Bollywood

'खिलजी' के लुक को देख रोने लगते थे बच्चे, चीखते-चीखते रणवीर की चली जाती थी आवाज

1 फरवरी 2018

Deepika Padukone reacts on Karni sena threats
Bollywood

'पद्मावत' रिलीज के बाद धमकियों पर पहली बार बोलीं दीपिका, जानकर करणी सेना कर सकती है बवाल

1 फरवरी 2018

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.