Home ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   Akshay Kumar says I am shifting Padman release date because of Padmaavat film

'पैडमैन' की तारीख आगे बढ़ाने पर अक्षय का बड़ा खुलासा, भंसाली के सामने कही बड़ी बात

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Fri, 19 Jan 2018 07:34 PM IST
Akshay Kumar says I am shifting Padman release date because of Padmaavat film
बॉलीवुड के 'पैडमैन' अक्षय कुमार ने अपनी फिल्म की रिलीज डेट आगे बढ़ा दी है। इस बात की जानकारी उन्होंने अपने आवास पर प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस करके दी। अक्षय के साथ इस दौरान उनके अजीज दोस्त संजय लीला भंसाली भी मौजूद थे जिन्होंने सबके सामने अक्षय का शुक्रिया अदा किया।

अक्षय से जब मीडिया ने पूछा गया कि 'पैडमैन' ही क्यों 'पद्मावत' की तारीख भी तो आगे बढ़ सकती थी। इस पर अक्षय ने कहा - 'इस समय उनकी फिल्म का रिलीज होना बहुत जरूरी है। उनकी फिल्म की तारीख को भी टाला जा सकता था लेकिन आपस में क्लैश करने या फिर झगड़ा करने का नहीं है।' 
'उन्होंने मुझसे पूछा और मैंने मान लिया' 
