बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5ac1aeac4f1c1bdd618b4f0e","slug":"akshay-kumar-learn-his-fashion-scene-from-magazine","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u094b\u0938\u094d\u091f \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0907\u0932\u093f\u0936 \u0938\u0947\u0932\u0947\u092c\u094d\u0930\u093f\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0928\u0947 \u0905\u0915\u094d\u0937\u092f \u0915\u0941\u092e\u093e\u0930, \u0916\u0941\u0926 \u0939\u0940 \u0916\u094b\u0932 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092b\u0948\u0936\u0928 \u0938\u0947\u0902\u0938 \u0915\u093e \u0930\u093e\u091c","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
बॉलीवुड के मोस्ट स्टाइलिश सेलेब्रिटी कैसे बने अक्षय कुमार, खुद ही खोल दिया फैशन सेंस का राज
एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Mon, 02 Apr 2018 11:59 AM IST
बॉलीवुड के खिलाड़ी कुमार यानी अक्षय कुमार ने अपने जिंदगी से जुड़ी बेहद खास बात का खुलासा किया है। अक्षय ने बताया है कि उन्होंने अपने अंदर कैसे फैशन की समझ पैदा की है। आपको बता दें कि अक्षय कुमार बॉलीवुड के मोस्ट स्टाइलिश सेलेब्रिटी में से एक हैं।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5ac1aeac4f1c1bdd618b4f0e","slug":"akshay-kumar-learn-his-fashion-scene-from-magazine","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u094b\u0938\u094d\u091f \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0907\u0932\u093f\u0936 \u0938\u0947\u0932\u0947\u092c\u094d\u0930\u093f\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0928\u0947 \u0905\u0915\u094d\u0937\u092f \u0915\u0941\u092e\u093e\u0930, \u0916\u0941\u0926 \u0939\u0940 \u0916\u094b\u0932 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092b\u0948\u0936\u0928 \u0938\u0947\u0902\u0938 \u0915\u093e \u0930\u093e\u091c","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5ac1aeac4f1c1bdd618b4f0e","slug":"akshay-kumar-learn-his-fashion-scene-from-magazine","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u094b\u0938\u094d\u091f \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0907\u0932\u093f\u0936 \u0938\u0947\u0932\u0947\u092c\u094d\u0930\u093f\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0928\u0947 \u0905\u0915\u094d\u0937\u092f \u0915\u0941\u092e\u093e\u0930, \u0916\u0941\u0926 \u0939\u0940 \u0916\u094b\u0932 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092b\u0948\u0936\u0928 \u0938\u0947\u0902\u0938 \u0915\u093e \u0930\u093e\u091c","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5ac1aeac4f1c1bdd618b4f0e","slug":"akshay-kumar-learn-his-fashion-scene-from-magazine","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u094b\u0938\u094d\u091f \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0907\u0932\u093f\u0936 \u0938\u0947\u0932\u0947\u092c\u094d\u0930\u093f\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0928\u0947 \u0905\u0915\u094d\u0937\u092f \u0915\u0941\u092e\u093e\u0930, \u0916\u0941\u0926 \u0939\u0940 \u0916\u094b\u0932 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092b\u0948\u0936\u0928 \u0938\u0947\u0902\u0938 \u0915\u093e \u0930\u093e\u091c","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5ac1aeac4f1c1bdd618b4f0e","slug":"akshay-kumar-learn-his-fashion-scene-from-magazine","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u094b\u0938\u094d\u091f \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0907\u0932\u093f\u0936 \u0938\u0947\u0932\u0947\u092c\u094d\u0930\u093f\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0928\u0947 \u0905\u0915\u094d\u0937\u092f \u0915\u0941\u092e\u093e\u0930, \u0916\u0941\u0926 \u0939\u0940 \u0916\u094b\u0932 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092b\u0948\u0936\u0928 \u0938\u0947\u0902\u0938 \u0915\u093e \u0930\u093e\u091c","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
क्लिक करें
Add to Home Screen
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.