बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5af150c44f1c1b9c098b8ba9","slug":"after-arriving-of-taimur-ali-khan-in-sonam-kapoor-wedding-color-theme-revealed-of-marriage-delhi-ncr","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u094b\u0928\u092e \u0926\u0940 \u0935\u0947\u0921\u093f\u0902\u0917\u0903 \u091c\u092c \u092a\u094b\u0928\u0940 \u091f\u0947\u0932 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0947 \u0924\u0948\u092e\u0942\u0930 \u0924\u094b \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947-\u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u092b\u0947\u0932","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
सोनम दी वेडिंगः जब पोनी टेल बनाकर शादी में पहुंचे तैमूर तो बड़े-बड़े एक्टर भी हुए फेल
न्यूज डेस्क/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Tue, 08 May 2018 01:17 PM IST
जब सोनम कपूर की शादी में तैमूर अली खान पहुंचे तो सारे कैमरों की निगाहें उन पर टिक गईं। तैमूर यहां पोनी टेल में पहुंचे तो सारी लाइम लाइट लूट ले गए।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5af150c44f1c1b9c098b8ba9","slug":"after-arriving-of-taimur-ali-khan-in-sonam-kapoor-wedding-color-theme-revealed-of-marriage-delhi-ncr","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u094b\u0928\u092e \u0926\u0940 \u0935\u0947\u0921\u093f\u0902\u0917\u0903 \u091c\u092c \u092a\u094b\u0928\u0940 \u091f\u0947\u0932 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0947 \u0924\u0948\u092e\u0942\u0930 \u0924\u094b \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947-\u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u092b\u0947\u0932","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5af150c44f1c1b9c098b8ba9","slug":"after-arriving-of-taimur-ali-khan-in-sonam-kapoor-wedding-color-theme-revealed-of-marriage-delhi-ncr","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u094b\u0928\u092e \u0926\u0940 \u0935\u0947\u0921\u093f\u0902\u0917\u0903 \u091c\u092c \u092a\u094b\u0928\u0940 \u091f\u0947\u0932 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0947 \u0924\u0948\u092e\u0942\u0930 \u0924\u094b \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947-\u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u092b\u0947\u0932","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5af150c44f1c1b9c098b8ba9","slug":"after-arriving-of-taimur-ali-khan-in-sonam-kapoor-wedding-color-theme-revealed-of-marriage-delhi-ncr","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u094b\u0928\u092e \u0926\u0940 \u0935\u0947\u0921\u093f\u0902\u0917\u0903 \u091c\u092c \u092a\u094b\u0928\u0940 \u091f\u0947\u0932 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0947 \u0924\u0948\u092e\u0942\u0930 \u0924\u094b \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947-\u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u092b\u0947\u0932","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5af150c44f1c1b9c098b8ba9","slug":"after-arriving-of-taimur-ali-khan-in-sonam-kapoor-wedding-color-theme-revealed-of-marriage-delhi-ncr","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u094b\u0928\u092e \u0926\u0940 \u0935\u0947\u0921\u093f\u0902\u0917\u0903 \u091c\u092c \u092a\u094b\u0928\u0940 \u091f\u0947\u0932 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0947 \u0924\u0948\u092e\u0942\u0930 \u0924\u094b \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947-\u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u092b\u0947\u0932","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5af150c44f1c1b9c098b8ba9","slug":"after-arriving-of-taimur-ali-khan-in-sonam-kapoor-wedding-color-theme-revealed-of-marriage-delhi-ncr","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u094b\u0928\u092e \u0926\u0940 \u0935\u0947\u0921\u093f\u0902\u0917\u0903 \u091c\u092c \u092a\u094b\u0928\u0940 \u091f\u0947\u0932 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0947 \u0924\u0948\u092e\u0942\u0930 \u0924\u094b \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947-\u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u092b\u0947\u0932","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
क्लिक करें
Add to Home Screen
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.