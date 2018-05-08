शहर चुनें

सोनम दी वेडिंगः जब पोनी टेल बनाकर शादी में पहुंचे तैमूर तो बड़े-बड़े एक्टर भी हुए फेल

न्यूज डेस्क/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Tue, 08 May 2018 01:17 PM IST
sonam ki shaadi
1 of 5
जब सोनम कपूर की शादी में तैमूर अली खान पहुंचे तो सारे कैमरों की निगाहें उन पर टिक गईं। तैमूर यहां पोनी टेल में पहुंचे तो सारी लाइम लाइट लूट ले गए।
sonam kapoor anand ahuja sonam kapoor ki shaadi

