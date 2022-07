Nayanthara: जी स्टूडियो की फिल्म में हुई नयनतारा की एंट्री, जल्द शुरू होने वाली है शूटिंग

Announcing #ladySuperstar75 🥳

Zee Studios is excited to collaborate with #Nayanthara for her 75th film! 💃🏻

The shoot will begin soon! 🎬#Jai #SathyaRaj @Nilesh_Krishnaa @dineshkrishnanb @tridentartsoffl @Naadstudios pic.twitter.com/nVVCnLek83