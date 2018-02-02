अपना शहर चुनें

चीन में 'बाहुबली' साबित हुई आमिर खान की 'सीक्रेट सुपरस्टार', तोड़ डाले कमाई के सारे रिकॉर्ड

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Fri, 02 Feb 2018 09:37 PM IST
aamir khan's secret superstar box office collection in china is 509 crores
1 of 5
चीन में आमिर खान की फिल्म 'सीक्रेट सुपरस्टार' कमाई के मामले में फिल्म 'बाहुबली' साबित हुई है। बताया जा रहा है कि फिल्म ने वहां कमाई के सारे रिकॉर्ड तोड़ डाले हैं। फिल्म सीक्रेट सुपरस्टार 2017 में रिलीज हुई थी। इस फिल्म को आमिर के प्रोडक्शन द्वारा बनाया गया है और फिल्म में जायरा वसीम ने लीड रोल निभाया 
aamir khan china box office secret superstar

