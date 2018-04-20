बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5ad993714f1c1b320a8b5866","slug":"5-reasons-to-watch-the-majid-majidi-film-beyond-the-clouds","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0947 5 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u093e\u091c\u093f\u0926 \u092e\u091c\u0940\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e 'Beyond The Clouds' \u0915\u094b \u092c\u0928\u093e\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0916\u093e\u0938, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930 \u092a\u0922\u093c \u0932\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
ये 5 बातें माजिद मजीदी की फिल्म 'Beyond The Clouds' को बनाती है खास, देखने से पहले जरूर पढ़ लें
एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Fri, 20 Apr 2018 01:04 PM IST
ईरानी फिल्ममेकर माजिद मजीदी का नाम फिल्म प्रेमियों के लिए कोई नया नाम नहीं है। फिल्ममेकर माजिद मजीदी ने अपनी फिल्मों के माध्यम से बहुत से लोगों का दिल जीता है। उन्होंने फादर, चिल्ड्रन ऑफ हैवन, बारन, मुहम्मद जैसी कई सारी फिल्में विश्व भर के दर्शकों तक पहुंचाई है। बॉलीवुड में माजिद की बियॉन्ड द क्लाउड्स पहली फिल्म हैं। अब ऐसे में फिल्म देखने जाने से पहले ये 5 बातें आपको जरूर पढ़ लेनी चाहिए।
